Insights on the Copper Foil Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Foil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global copper foil market reached a value of US$ 5.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.09 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Copper foil is a thin sheet of copper with a thickness of a few microns made by electroplating or rolling the copper sheet. It is a versatile material that conducts electricity and heat. As a result, it is widely used in circuit boards, batteries, and solar energy appliances. Besides this, it is utilized in the printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are incorporated into telecommunications equipment, such as personal computers (PCs), mobile phones, current collectors of lithium-ion secondary batteries, and the electromagnetic wave shield material of plasma displays (PDPs).
Copper Foil Market Trends:
The growing sales of electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, computers, and tabs across the globe, represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the improving 5G infrastructure due to the rising need for better connecting solutions is stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) on account of the increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and the growing environmental awareness among individuals.
This, along with the increasing applications of copper foils in decorative materials, such as monasteries, gold signs, tile mosaic, and handicrafts, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the end-users and investors. Besides this, the rising application of copper foils in transformers and grid-level energy storage around the world is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, key market players are increasing product differentiation by improving the surface properties of the copper foil, developing new surface treatment coatings, and achieving smaller thickness and weight for numerous applications. These players are also adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), to increase their overall sales and profitability.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Carl Schlenk AG, Chang Chun Group, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., ILJIN Materials Co. Ltd., JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (ENEOS Holdings Inc.), LS Mtron Co. Ltd., Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Nippon Denkai Ltd., Rogers Corporation, SKC Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc. and UACJ Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global copper foil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global copper foil market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global copper foil market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Copper Foil Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Rolled Copper Foil
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Electrodeposited Copper Foil
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Printed Circuit Boards
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Batteries
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Electromagnetic Shielding
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Aerospace and Defense
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Building and Construction
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Electrical and Electronics
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Industrial Equipment
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Medical
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Carl Schlenk AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Chang Chun Group
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 ILJIN Materials Co. Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (ENEOS Holdings Inc.)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 LS Mtron Co. Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Nippon Denkai Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Rogers Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 SKC Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Targray Technology International Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 UACJ Corporation
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7mm7k
