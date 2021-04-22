Insights on the Corporate Online Language Learning Market in Europe 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The growing implementation of language cloud services, surging trade with emerging economies, and evolving changes in workforce structure are major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the uneven pace of digitization increased threats from open sources and the growing threat from social media platforms will hamper the market growth.

Corporate Online Language Learning Market In Europe: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Corporate Online Language Learning Market In Europe: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the Rest of Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the Rest of Europe. The presence of a global workforce will facilitate the corporate online language learning market growth in the rest of Europe over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

