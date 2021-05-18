Insights on the CRISPR Technology Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Horizon Discovery and Integrated DNA Technologies Among Others
May 18, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CRISPR Technology estimated at US$680.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $203.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR
The CRISPR Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$203.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$474.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 18.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):
- Agilent Technologies
- Cellecta, Inc.
- GeneCopoeia, Inc.
- GenScript
- Horizon Discovery Group
- Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)
- Merck KGaA
- New England Biolabs
- Origene Technologies, Inc.
- Synthego Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ek9d4h
