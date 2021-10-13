Insights on the Cryotherapy Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BTG International, CooperSurgical and Cortex Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryotherapy Market Research Report by Product, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cryotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 217.57 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 244.03 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.49% reaching USD 441.09 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cryotherapy Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cryotherapy Market, including Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Brymill Cryogenic Systems, BTG International Limited, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cortex Technology, Cryoalfa, CryoConcepts LP, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, GRAND Cryo, HealthTronics, Inc., iCRYO, Impact Cryotherapy, Kriosystem Life & Care, KrioSystem Sp. z.o.o, Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Medtronic PLC, Metrum Cryoflex, METRUM CRYOFLEX Sp. z o.o., Sp. K., Novotech S.R.O, Physiomed Elektromedizin AG, Quantum Cryogenics, Sanarus Technologies, Us Cryotherapy, Vacuactivus, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cryotherapy Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cryotherapy Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cryotherapy Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cryotherapy Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cryotherapy Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cryotherapy Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cryotherapy Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing prevalence of sports injuries, cancer, and cardiac conditions

5.2.2. Increasing applications of cryosurgery

5.2.3. Rising preference for minimally invasive techniques

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Adverse effects of cryogenic gases

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment

5.4.2. Growing potential in the wellness, beauty, and fitness industries

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Complex operations associated with the cryotherapy mechanisms



6. Cryotherapy Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

6.3. Cryosurgery Devices

6.3.1. Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

6.3.2. Tissue Contact Probes

6.3.3. Tissue Spray Probes

6.4. Localized Cryotherapy Devices



7. Cryotherapy Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pain Management

7.3. Recovery, Health, And Beauty Applications

7.4. Surgical Applications



8. Cryotherapy Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cryotherapy Centers

8.3. Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

8.4. Spas & Fitness Centers



9. Americas Cryotherapy Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Cryotherapy Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cryotherapy Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

13.2. Brymill Cryogenic Systems

13.3. BTG International Limited

13.4. CooperSurgical, Inc.

13.5. Cortex Technology

13.6. Cryoalfa

13.7. CryoConcepts LP

13.8. ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

13.9. GRAND Cryo

13.10. HealthTronics, Inc.

13.11. iCRYO

13.12. Impact Cryotherapy

13.13. Kriosystem Life & Care

13.14. KrioSystem Sp. z.o.o

13.15. Mectronic Medicale S.r.l.

13.16. Medtronic PLC

13.17. Metrum Cryoflex

13.18. METRUM CRYOFLEX Sp. z o.o., Sp. K.

13.19. Novotech S.R.O

13.20. Physiomed Elektromedizin AG

13.21. Quantum Cryogenics

13.22. Sanarus Technologies

13.23. Us Cryotherapy

13.24. Vacuactivus

13.25. Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH



14. Appendix



