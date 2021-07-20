Insights on the Crypto Asset Management Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Coinbase, Crypto Finance and Anchorage Among Others

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crypto Asset Management Market (2021-2026) by Solution, Application, Mobile Operating System, Deployment Mode, End-user, Verticals, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Crypto Asset Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.48 billion in 2021 to USD 1.23 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5%.



Significant factors driving the growth of the Global Crypto Asset Management Market are the growing investments in the technology of crypto asset management and increasing venture capital funding. The proliferation of blockchain technology is also expected to boost the growth of crypto asset management solutions across the globe. The evolution of the asset management industry and the trust shown by several corporate and administrative entities in crypto-assets is further boosting the market. Growing awareness about crypto funds also fuelled the market growth of crypto asset management.



However, the lack of statutory & regulatory framework of the cryptocurrency market and lack of technical understanding may hinder the market growth. Also, a large amount of energy was consumed to conduct a single crypto transaction. This may create hindrances in the growth of the global crypto asset management market. Safety of client's fund is also emerging as a barrier as there is no standards policy related to cryptocurrency in many countries. All these factors may also restrain the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

The proliferation of Blockchain Technology

High Remittances in Developing Countries

Growth in Venture Capital Investments

Safeguarding the Cryptocurrency Assets

Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Technical Understanding Regarding Cryptocurrency

Lack of Statutory & Regulatory Framework of The Cryptocurrency Market across The Globe

Safety of Client's Fund due to no Standard Policy Related To Cryptocurrency

Opportunities

Providing New Investment Opportunities During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Adoption of Cryptocurrency Across Verticals

Potential Untapped Markets

Challenges

Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability

Security, Privacy, and Control Issues

The Performance Varies Across Cryptocurrency Exchanges Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

Segments Covered



Based on Solution, the Wallet Management segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Wallet management solution is used by both large as well as small financial institutions. It also helps in securing the digital assets of the company and streamline the business operations. Hence, all these factors help in boosting the market growth of this segment.



Based on the Application type, the Mobile segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the global crypto asset management market during the forecast period. Nowadays, several mobile wallets are available on the phone through an app. These apps are created for exchanging cryptocurrencies and are more acceptable and easier to use for asset traders and miners. These apps provide total control over digital assets. Therefore, all these factors will help in driving the growth of the mobile segment during the forecast period.



Based on Mobile Operating System, the Android segment is accounted to have the highest market share during the forecast period. Android OS is preferred by the maximum number of people and is expected to have a higher demand in the future, owing to its rich application ecosystem. With the help of the android app, online traders can easily have access to the thousands of apps created for using cryptocurrencies and, thus, helps propel the segment's growth.



Based on Deployment Mode, the Cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud mining in the cryptocurrency chain plays a crucial part in the issue of coins and maintains the system's performance. With cloud mining, users don't need to configure any additional equipment and incur extra electricity costs. Miners can easily join any referral programs and boost profitability by pulling new customers. All these factors help in boosting the cloud segment in CAM Market.



Based on End User, the Individual User segment is projected to witness the highest market share in the Global CAM market during the forecast period owing to the increasing rate of cryptocurrency users across the globe. The use of mobile phones has also increased the potential customer base for crypto asset management solutions. Individual users use mobile phones primarily for entertainment and utility purposes, but now with the help of android apps, miners and online traders can easily access the cryptocurrency apps.



Based on Verticals, the Institution segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period. The segment is further segmented into various verticals such as banking and financial services, hedge funds, Brokerage firms, and other Institutions. Out of which, the Banking Sector is accounted for the largest market share. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are mostly used in day-to-day business transactions by banks that provide fraud reduction, instant credit card payments, make international trade more accessible, and attract new customers. All these factors help in driving the growth of the segment. The use of blockchain has changed the banking system as it helps in settlement systems, fundraising, loans, securities management, credit, trade finance, etc. which also helps drive the market growth of the segment.



Based on Geography, North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the increasing presence of prominent market players that delivers crypto asset management solutions to all the end-users in the region. The US and Canada are expected to be a major contributor to the market growth of the CAM solutions as they both have stable economic conditions. Increasing technological advancements, significant R&D activities, partnerships, and mergers are some of the major factors for the deployment of crypto asset management solutions and services. Asia Pacific (APAC) is also expected to grow due to the dynamic adoption of new technologies in the Global Crypto Asset Management Market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Coinbase Inc., Crypto Finance AG, Bakkt LLC, BitGo Inc., Metaco SA, Koine Finance Ltd., Opus labs SA, Kryptographe Inc., Mintfort, Anchorage Inc., CoinTracker, Vo1t Ltd., Ledger SAS, Xapo Inc., itBit Trust Company LLC, Amberdata Inc., Koinly (UK), Altpocket (Sweden) and Coinstats (Armenia).



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



