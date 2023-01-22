Insights on the Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Global Market to 2031 - by Hardware Component, Security Method, Type and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market By Hardware Component, By Security Method, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the cryptocurrency hardware wallet market size was valued at $442.56 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2022 to 2031.



A cryptocurrency hardware wallet is a type of wallet that uses a secure encrypted hardware device to hold user's private keys. As a result, hardware wallets are designed to allow users to store private keys in a secure section of the microcontroller, while safeguarding sensitive data.

The main principle behind the hardware wallet is to provide complete isolation between the private keys and easy-to-hack computer or smartphone applications. Hardware wallets act as cold storage for confidential keys. The passwords are protected by a PIN, making it tough for hackers to extract private keys as the information is not exposed to the internet.



Cryptocurrency hardware wallet helps to improve data transparency and independency across payments in banks, financial services, insurance, and various other business sectors. In addition, it helps in ensuring accuracy in calculating repayment, interest, and the principal amount.

Moreover, it allows transactions to be completed in minutes rather than days and offers enhanced security. However, lack of awareness among the people about cryptocurrency hardware wallet is a major factor limiting the growth of cryptocurrency hardware wallet market. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing economies coupled with a surge in focus on security is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.



The cryptocurrency hardware wallet market is segmented on the basis of hardware component, security method, and type. By hardware component, it is divided into ASIC, GPUF, PGA, and others. The ASIC segment is further segregated into semi-custom ASIC, programmable ASIC, and full custom ASIC. By security method, it is fragmented into PIN, two factor authentication, biometric security, and others. By type, it is categorized into USB connectivity type, Bluetooth connectivity type, NFC connectivity, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players that operate in the cryptocurrency hardware wallet market are BC VAULT, BitLox, CoolWallet, Cryptomeister, CryoBit LLC, Etherbit Private Limited, Keystone, Ledger SAS, OpenDime, SafePal, SatoshiLabss.R.O., SecuX Technology Inc., ShapeShift, Shift Crypto AG, Sugi, OPOLO SARL, and ELLIPAL LTD. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the cryptocurrency hardware wallet industry.

