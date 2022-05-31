Insights on the Customer Experience Management Software Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Touchpoint, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industries and Region

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Experience Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer experience management software market reached a value of US$ 9,768.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 23,431.8 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 14.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Customer experience management (CEM) software assists in tracking, reacting and monitoring customer reactions with a brand to meet expectations and improve their overall experience. It also aids in analyzing feedback and facilitates organizations with comprehensive insights that help take actions for favorable business outcomes. It stores all the information of customers with real-time updates that are easy to share with different teams. As a result, it finds extensive applications in retail, healthcare, media and entertainment (M&E), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors worldwide.



Customer Experience Management Software Market Trends:

With the growing competitive market scenario, brands nowadays are adopting customer-centric approach strategies and considerably relying on customer feedback and experience to increase their profitability. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), product launches, strategic developments, and partnerships and collaborations to influence their overall sales positively.

Moreover, the flourishing e-commerce sector on account of the rising reliance on smartphones and convenience offered via online shopping websites like free home delivery and easy return policies is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for cloud-based CEM software around the world is bolstering the growth of the market.

In addition, as customers are using multiple platforms like mobile apps, websites, and chats, there is a need for collecting customer reviews on a unified platform. This, coupled with the increasing applications of CEM software to determine and cater to the needs of the customers, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, rapid digitalization, increasing investments from venture capitalists, and the rising digital customer interactions across the globe are catalyzing the demand for CEM software solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adobe Inc., Avaya Inc., Clarabridge (Qualtrics International), International Business Machines Corporation, Medallia Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Verint Systems Inc. and Zendesk.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global customer experience management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global customer experience management software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the touchpoint?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industries?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global customer experience management software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Customer Experience Management Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Touchpoint

7.1 Stores/Branches

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Call Centers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Social Media Platform

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Email

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Mobile

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Web Services

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

8.1 On-premises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud-based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

9.1 Large Enterprises

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Industries

10.1 Retail

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 BFSI

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 IT and Telecommunication

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Media and Entertainment

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Government Sector

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Adobe Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Avaya Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Clarabridge (Qualtrics International)

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Medallia Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 NICE Ltd.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Oracle Corporation

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Salesforce.com Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 SAP SE

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 SAS Institute Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Tech Mahindra Limited

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Verint Systems Inc.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.13 Zendesk

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgvzbh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets