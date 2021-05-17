Insights on the Dark Spirits Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dark Spirits Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise in spirit tourism encourages tourists to indulge and experience local beverages and their distilleries; hence, it is considered as the cornerstone of latest economic growth. Tourism, especially in the western countries, has propelled the rise in revenue of the whiskey industry by popular means of tourist visits to distilleries, wineries, and breweries. The growing acceptance of spirits consumption by overseas tourists enables to stimulate the market growth. Countries, such as Scotland, France, the UK, and others, consider the whiskey industry as one of the highest revenue generating sectors in their economies.



According to the WHO global status report on alcohol and health 2018, out of all alcohol-related deaths, about one-third were the result of injuries, such as self-harm, car accidents, and violence; about one-fifth were attributed to digestive disorders; another one-fifth were due to cardiovascular diseases; and the rest was caused by mental disorders, cancer, infectious diseases, and other health conditions. The report also estimates that about 46 million women and 237 million men suffer from alcohol-use disorders globally, with a high number in developed regions, especially Europe and North America. Furthermore, growing health consciousness, myriad of health-related diseases, and easy availability of substitute products & non-alcoholic beverages challenge the market expansion.



COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the WHO in the earlier half of 2020. The outbreak of coronavirus has significantly impacted not only various food & beverages industries but also all stages of the supply chain and value chain of various industries. In addition, the food & beverages industry is currently facing challenges due to halting of operations, which, in turn, has disrupted the economy of numerous countries. The on trade segment has especially been impacted since bars, restaurants, pubs, and breweries have been shut due to the lockdown and customer visits are entirely restricted. On the contrary, sales through e-commerce have experienced a rise during this phase.



The global dark spirits market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is divided into whiskey, rum, and brandy. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into on trade and off trade. Region-wise, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is studied across the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe. India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are the countries analyzed under Asia-Pacific while LAMEA includes Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA.



The global dark spirits market is analyzed on the basis of its prospects and future growth rate. The report highlights numerous factors that influence the growth of the global dark spirits market. These include market forecast, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and role of the key players operating in the market.



Some of the major players profiled in the dark spirits market analysis include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Group Holdings, Kirin Holdings, Diageo, Suntory Holdings, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi Limited, LT Group, Inc (Tanduay), The Brown-Forman Corporation, and Remy Cointreau.



