Insights on the Data Center Fabric Global Market to 2027 - by Solution Type, Process Technology, End-user, Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fabric Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center fabric market reached a value of US$ 23.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 84.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.97% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The data center fabric is an integrated system of multiple switches and servers employed for facilitating the communication of data between server and switch nodes. It is used in a network consisting of servers, storage units and other peripherals. The fabric is depicted by a spine and leaf design, in which, connected devices are shown on the leaves, while switches are placed on the spine.

This structure improves network performance and ensures optimal processing and communication while providing flexible configuration options for scalability and future technologies. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare and infotainment sectors.



The increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data tools and multi-tier data center architectures across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used alternatives, data center fabric solutions are proven to provide advanced security to sensitive data and information of the enterprises.

Furthermore, the increasing internet penetration and widespread utilization of interactive applications are escalating the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities that are supported by data center fiber solutions. Apart from this, the emerging trend of the virtualization of data centers has enhanced the product utilization for agility and efficiency in organizational tasks and cloud implementations. Other factors, including various technological advancements and research and development (R&D) for facilitating automation across industries and reducing overall operating costs, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcatel-Lucent, Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Dell, Extreme Networks, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, IBM India Private Limited, Juniper Networks, Oracle Corporation and Unisys Corporation Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data center fabric market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center fabric market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data center fabric market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Fabric Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution Type

6.1 Switching

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Routers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Storage Area Network (SAN)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Controllers

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Network Security Equipment

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Management Software

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Process Technology

7.1 Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Jet Printing

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Government

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Education

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Arista Networks

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Avaya

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Brocade Communications Systems

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Cisco Systems

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Dell

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Extreme Networks

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Hewlett-Packard

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Huawei

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 IBM India Private Limited

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Juniper Networks

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Oracle Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Unisys Corporation Ltd.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

