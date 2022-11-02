Insights on the Data Center Market in Malaysia to 2027 - Investment in Renewable Energy, from Solar and Wind Energy to Power Data Centers is Increasing

Nov 02, 2022, 12:30 ET
Malaysia data center market is one of the most mature data center markets after Singapore in Southeast Asian countries. Malaysia's government is continuously improving the country's digital economy. The Ministry of International Trade and Industry aims to be a solution provider for new technologies and attract investment in the manufacturing industry.
Regarding the impact of COVID-19 in Malaysia, the government launched various initiatives to improve the economy and the country's digital infrastructure. These initiatives helped the country to witness growth in cloud adoption by various industry verticals such as enterprises, government agencies, and education sectors.
The cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba have a presence in the country. For instance, the government is appointed Alibaba cloud to support the local SMEs, enterprises, and government agencies.
The investment in renewable energy, from solar and wind energy to power data centers, is increasing. Companies such as Bridge Data Centres (Chindata) and YTL Data Centers have set goals to improve the facilities' carbon footprint. Free Trade Zones attract operators to invest in the country by enabling various tax incentives. In March 2022, Yondr announced plans to develop a hyperscale data center campus with a power capacity of around 200 MW on approximately 72.8 acres in Sedenak Tech Park, which is projected to be built phase-wise out of which the first phase is expected to be live by 2024.
The rising adoption of smart devices and the growing demand for big data analytics and IoT technologies are prompting several DC investments in Malaysia. The rise in popularity of gaming and surge in digitization across various sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, IT, and logistics have generated more data, creating a greater demand for DC in the country.
Key Highlights
- Malaysia has around 23 operational colocation data centers. Most of them are developing according to Tier III standards. Uptime Institute has about seven data center facilities certified under Tier III standards.
- In Malaysia, Cyberjaya and Kuala Lumpur are the most preferred locations for development due to their proximity to end-users.
- According to Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) 2021 report, around 96% of Malaysian respondents voted who implement hybrid cloud infrastructure for the organizations.
- Celcom Axiata Bhd, DiGi Telecommunications, and Maxis Bhd are some telecom operators working to deploy commercial 5G services.
- The demand for edge data centers in the country expects to grow with the development of 5G deployment. In June 2022, Edge Centres is developing the EC31 edge facility in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- Edge data center deployments will reduce latency and ease the accessibility of data and device-to-device communications, which will play a significant role in emerging applications, such as autonomous vehicles, virtual/augmented reality, and robotics.
- Big data technologies help companies store large volumes of data and help organizations to analyze information and improve decision-making. Various industries in Malaysia, such as healthcare, education, BFSI, transportation, professional services, smart city operators, and the government, will be the major adopters of big data solutions during the forecast period and will help to boost the industry's growth.
Vendor Landscape
- Malaysia's market is witnessing the entry of new investors such as Pure Data Centres Group, Yondr, and PP Telecommunication plans to build data centers in the country.
- Some key investors in the industry are Pure Data Centres Group, Yondr, and Chindata in 2021.
- The demand drivers for colocation services in Malaysia is the primary demand driver due to COVID-19; various organizations started working on cloud platforms, and the cloud is followed by telecom, 5G deployment, and AI.
- Huawei Technologies partnered with the real estate company Hatten Land to develop data centers in Malaysia.
- Companies are collaborating with IT infrastructure providers to improve the efficiency of infrastructure in the data center. The operators JD Cloud and Inspur launched liquid-cooled rack server ORS3000S to reduce energy consumption and improve heat dissipation efficiency by 40%.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Malaysia
- Historical Market Scenario
- 20+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Cyberjaya
- Other Cities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Malaysia
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Malaysia Market
- Investment Opportunities in Malaysia
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Malaysia
- Colocation Services Market in Malaysia
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & Ii
- Tier Iii
- Tier Iv
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 8: Appendix
