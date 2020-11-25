Insights on the Data Extraction Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Extraction Market by Component, Data Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data extraction is the process of extracting data from various different data sources to transform the data and to gain meaning full insights from the data. In addition, data extraction software helps organizations to extract data from various different structured and unstructured data sources and stores it in data warehouse.



Furthermore, the software includes two types of processes such as ETL (extract, transform, and load) and ELT (extract, load, and transform) for extracting, restoring, and managing large data sets. In addition, data extraction software has reshaped various different industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and others by enabling digitalization across these industries. Moreover, rise in need to manage large quantity of data and surge in adoption of big data & business analytics across various industries drive the growth of the market.



Surge in adoption of big data and business analytics software by multiple organizations and need for dedicated storage system for growing volume of data across the globe drive the growth of the market. In addition, numerous benefits provided by data extraction software fuels the market growth. Moreover, growing concerns regarding the quality of data and complexity in extracting data from various sources hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in adoption of AI in data extraction and emerging trends of adopting virtual data warehousing are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The global data extraction market is segmented on the basis of component, data type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and service. The data type covered in the study include unstructured and semi-structured & structured. By deployment model, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. As per enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy & utilities, transportation, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, education and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data extraction market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global data extraction market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global Data Extraction Market

3.3. Case Studies

3.3.1. Case Study 01

3.3.2. Case Study 02

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in Adoption of Big Data Analytics Software by Multiple Organizations

3.4.1.2. Need for Dedicated Storage System for Growing Volume of Data

3.4.1.3. Numerous Benefits Provided by Data Extraction Solutions

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Complexity

3.4.2.2. Concerns Regarding the Data Quality Issues.

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rise in Application of Ai in Data Extraction

3.4.3.2. Emerging Trend of Adopting Virtual Data Warehousing



Chapter 4: Data Extraction Market, by Component

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Data Extraction Market, by Data Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Unstructured

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Semi-Structured & Structured

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Data Extraction Market, by Deployment Model

6.1. Overview

6.2. On-Premise

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Cloud

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Data Extraction Market, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Large Enterprises

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Small & Medium Enterprises

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 8: Data Extraction Market, by Industry Vertical

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. Bfsi

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.3. Manufacturing

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.4. Healthcare

8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.5. Government

8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.6. Energy & Utilities

8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.7. Transportation

8.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.7.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.8. Retail & Ecommerce

8.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.8.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.9. It & Telecom

8.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.9.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.10. Education

8.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.10.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.11. Others

8.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.11.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 9: Global Data Extraction Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



Chapter 10: Company Profile

10.1. Alteryx, Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. R&D Expenditure

10.1.6. Business Performance

10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Altair Engineering Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Company Snapshot

10.2.3. Operating Business Segments

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. R&D Expenditure

10.2.6. Business Performance

10.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Fair Isaac Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Operating Business Segments

10.3.5. Product Portfolio

10.3.6. R&D Expenditure

10.3.7. Business Performance

10.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. International Business Machines Corporation

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.4.6. R&D Expenditure

10.4.7. Business Performance

10.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Microsoft Corporation

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Operating Business Segments

10.5.5. Product Portfolio

10.5.6. R&D Expenditure

10.5.7. Business Performance

10.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Matillion Ltd

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Oracle Corporation

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Operating Business Segments

10.7.5. Product Portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business Performance

10.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Sas Institute Inc.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executives.

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Product Portfolio

10.8.5. Business Performance

10.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Sap Se

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Operating Business Segments

10.9.5. Product Portfolio

10.9.6. R&D Expenditure

10.9.7. Business Performance

10.9.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Teradata Corporation

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



