Insights on the Death Care Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Dignity, Funespana & InvoCare Australia Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Death Care Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 12th edition of this report. The 260-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Death Care Services Market to Reach $126.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Death Care Services estimated at US$106.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$93.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cemeteries & Crematories segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Armstrong Funeral Homes

Carriage Services Inc.

Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home

Dignity Plc

Funespana SA

InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.

Musgrove Mortuaries & Cemeteries

Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory

Welch Funeral Homes

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Death Care Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

