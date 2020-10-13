Insights on the Death Care Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Dignity, Funespana & InvoCare Australia Among Others
Oct 13, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Death Care Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 12th edition of this report. The 260-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Death Care Services Market to Reach $126.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Death Care Services estimated at US$106.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$93.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cemeteries & Crematories segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Armstrong Funeral Homes
- Carriage Services Inc.
- Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
- Dignity Plc
- Funespana SA
- InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.
- Musgrove Mortuaries & Cemeteries
- Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory
- Welch Funeral Homes
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Death Care Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 47
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpiwjz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets