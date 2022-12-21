Insights on the Decorative Coatings Global Market to 2027 - Rapid Infrastructural Development Across the Globe Simulating Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decorative Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global decorative coatings market size reached US$ 64.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 84.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Decorative coatings are used on the interior and exterior surfaces of different structures to enhance their aesthetics and protect them against moisture, ultraviolet (UV) radiations, corrosion, blistering, chalking, fading, and peeling.

They have anti-slip, anti-graffiti, anti-microbial, urine repellant, and scratch and fire-resistant properties. Besides this, as they offer bright colors to metal and plastic substrates and assist in light absorption and insulation, decorative coatings are utilized in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors around the world.



Decorative Coatings Market Trends:



Rapid infrastructural development across the globe represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, leading players operating in the industry are focusing on product innovations to offer a better customer experience. They are also engaging in partnerships and collaborations to increase their brand presence.

Apart from this, decorative coatings find extensive applications in mobile phones, computers, cameras, watches, door handles, eyewear, furniture, automotive parts, and bathroom equipment. They are also utilized in transparent glass-ceramic cookers and packaging materials that are employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

In addition, water-based decorative coating additives aid in color tinting or enhancing the luster of textiles with fabric dyes and preventing oxidation of metal substrates using rust inhibitors.

Moreover, there is a considerable rise in the number of people using adornment made from plastics or paper machetes on account of the increasing costs of gold and other precious metals. This, along with the rising demand for eco-friendly decorative coatings, is driving the market. Furthermore, increasing renovations and refurbishments of homes and offices, coupled with the increasing trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) among individuals, are impelling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Clariant AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company.



