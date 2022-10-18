Insights on the Dental Disposables Global Market to 2027 - Growing Number of Dental Aesthetic Procedures is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Disposables Market By Type (Disposable Dental Examination Kit, Disposable Saliva Evacuation Products, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental disposables market is expected to grow at a steady rate of 5.48% and reach USD5,001.31 million by 2027. This can be attributed to growing awareness related to oral health and hygiene among the population worldwide.

Additionally, dental disposables form an integral part of any dental procedure or even just a normal dental examination. Furthermore, growing number of cosmetic and restorative dentistry procedures worldwide has significantly increased the demand for different dental disposable products.



Benefits of Using Disposable Dental Products

There are numerous benefits associated with use of disposable products in dentistry. One of the most important benefits is prevention of infection. The use of dental disposable products decreases infection risk (both infection and cross-infection) due to sterilization at the time of manufacture and maintenance of that sterility through appropriate packing.

There are several other benefits associated while using disposable dental products such as reduction in expenses and time which is incurred to the dental staff due to frequent cleaning and sterilization of reusables. Hence, the staff can save their time spent on cleaning and sterilization and focus more on improvising patient care.



Growing Number of Dental Aesthetic Procedures

The increasing number of dental problems has boosted the need for dental aesthetics among individuals. Patients nowadays desire procedures that give immediate results at a reasonable cost. They prefer simple, non-invasive facial aesthetic alterations. Dental aesthetic advancements have cleared the path for greater and more lasting face modifications that go far beyond simply fixing crooked teeth.

As a result, consumers are becoming more interested in aesthetic procedures such as porcelain veneers, dental bonding, straightening, reshaping, full mouth reconstruction, gum lifts, and contouring. Professional teeth whitening, reshaping teeth, repairing gaps and fissures, placing crowns, and other aesthetic dental procedures are also widespread.



Sudden Outbreak and Spread of Pandemic COVID-19

The sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 have significantly increased the demand for disposable products across dental industry. Both the population and dental professionals and hygienists are aware about the risks associated with COVID-19 and hence prefer using disposable products in order to prevent the risk of catching the infection. The use of reusable products has significantly gone down worldwide after the pandemic crisis, thereby positively influencing the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The global dental disposables market is segmented based on type, application, end user, region, and company. Based on type, the market can be categorized into disposable dental examination kit, disposable saliva evacuation products, sponge and gauze products, disposable air/water syringe tips, disposable impression trays, disposable micro-applicators, dental mouth opener and others. By application, the market can be segmented into cosmetic dentistry, teeth straightening, dental implants, and others.

In terms of end users, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Regionally, Europe dominated the market in 2021 among the North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa region. In North America, United States dominated the overall regional market and stood at USD728.85 million on account of increasing number of dental laboratories and clinics being established in the country.



Company Profiles

Envista Holdings Corporation, Dispotech Srl, 3M Company, AkzentaI International SA, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Keystone Industries GmbH, Detax GmbH & Co.KG, Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. KG, VOCO GmbH, tgDent (Technical & General Limited) are among the major market players in the Global Dental Disposables Market.

