Insights on the Dental Restoration Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Bego, Bisco, Dental Technologies and Diadent Among Others

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for dental restoration, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, in order to help readers develop businesses growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding dental restoration.

An in-depth analysis of the global dental restoration market includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of product and end user. It describes the different types of dental restoration devices and their current and historical market revenues. This report also analyzes the global market by the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).

Report Includes

34 tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for dental restorative materials and devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for dental restoration, and their corresponding market share analysis by product, end-user application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and COVID-19 impact on the market for dental restoration

Highlights of the current and future market potential for dental restorative devices, along with a detailed analysis of the manufacturer's products, new technologies, and the vendor landscape

Regional market outlook and country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , France , Germany , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , India , China , and Japan etc.

, , , , , , , , and etc. Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other competitive advantages

Analysis of the company competitive landscape for dental restoration market, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein , Mitsui Chemicals and Zimmer Biomet

Growth in this market is due to the world's increasing aging population, rising prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing disposable incomes in developing countries, increasing government expenditures on oral healthcare, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and implants, and a growing market for dental tourism in emerging markets.

In 2020, the dental restoration market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of dental practices, dental laboratories and clinics. This has led to raised concerns among dental restoration manufacturers about the financial impact. With the lockdown, manufacturing came to a halt, and the supply chain for a wide range of equipment such as handpieces, articulators, furnaces, CAD and CAM systems, light curing equipment and other products, was significantly disrupted. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic made the anxiety-provoking experience of dental treatment even more stressful.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Technology Background

3.1 Restoration Materials

3.2 Direct Restorative Materials

3.2.1 Amalgam

3.2.2 Resin-Based Composite

3.2.3 Glass Ionomers

3.2.4 Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers

3.3 Indirect Restorative Materials

3.3.1 All-Ceramic

3.3.2 Metal-Ceramic

3.3.3 Metal Alloys

3.4 Biomaterials

3.5 Bonding Agents/Adhesives

3.6 Impression Materials

3.7 Other Restorative Materials

3.8 Implants

3.8.1 Endosteal Implants

3.8.2 Transosteal Implants

3.8.3 Subperiosteal Implants

3.9 Prosthetics

3.9.1 Removable Prosthetics

3.9.2 Fixed Prosthetics

3.10 Restoration Equipment

3.10.1 Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Manufacturing

3.10.2 Handpieces

3.10.3 Rotary Instruments

3.10.4 Light Curing Units

3.10.5 Casting Machines

3.10.6 Articulating Paper

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Dental Implants

4.1.3 Increasing Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries

4.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Oral Diseases

4.1.5 Technological Innovations

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Reimbursement for Dental Care

4.2.2 Cost of Dental Implants

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies

4.3.2 Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dental Restorative Materials

5.3 Dental Implants

5.4 Dental Prosthetics

5.5 Dental Restorative Equipment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

6.1 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

6.2 Dental Labs

6.3 Dental Research Institutes

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Countries

7.3 North America

7.3.1 Countries

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Countries

7.5 Rest of the World (Row)

Chapter 8 Impact of Covid-19

8.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Treatment

8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Restoration

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company Market Shares

9.2 Major Developments

9.2.1 New Products

9.2.2 Recent News

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M

Bego GmbH

Bisco Inc.

Brasseler Usa

Coltene Holding AG

Dental Technologies Inc.

Dentaurum GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

Diadent

Dmg Chemisch Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

Envista Holdings Corp.

Gc Corp.

Henry Schein Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent

Keystone Dental Group

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Sdi Ltd.

Septodont Holding

Shofu Inc.

Ultradent Products

Voco GmbH

Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

