Insights on the Desiccant Dehumidifiers Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Atlascopco, Condair and Cotes Among Others

May 04, 2021, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Desiccant Dehumidifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desiccant Dehumidifiers estimated at US$569.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$801.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $153.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The Desiccant Dehumidifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$153.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

  • Atlascopco
  • Condair
  • Cotes
  • Dehutech
  • Desiccant Technologies Group
  • Ebac
  • Fisen
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Kaeser
  • Munters

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2sw0g


