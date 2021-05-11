Insights on the Digital Education Global Market to 2026 - by Learning Type, Course Type, End-user, and Geography
DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Education Market by Learning Type, Course Type, End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Digital Education Market affords a holistic valuation of the market for the estimated period. The Digital Education Market contains improved internet penetration around the world, reduced infrastructure cost and improved scalability using online learning, and rising demand for microlearning.
Technological advancements like virtual classrooms represent an important opportunity in the near future for the companies that are presently offering online learning services. The growing frequency of COVID-19 has compelled governments to implement temporary lockdowns in order to reduce the spread of the disease. This has forced students to rely on online mediums for attending lectures, which positively moves international digital education market remuneration. The Digital Education Market is expected to grow at the rate of 33.28% CAGR by 2026.
Digital Education Market by Learning Type
- Instructor-Led Online Education
- Self-Paced Online Education
Digital Education Market by Course Type
- Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses
- Science and Technology Courses
- Others
Digital Education Market by End User
- Enterprises and Government Organizations
- Individual Learners and Academic Institutions
Digital Education Market by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Based on Course Type, the science and technology courses segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. Science and technology courses contain health and medicine, engineering, chemistry, computer science, and physics. 'Computer science and programming' course deals with the experimentation and engineering of computational systems comprising algorithms. The growing adoption of IoT in several enterprises demands a skilled workforce to handle the data through various tools, techniques, and computer languages.
Based on learning type, Instructor-led online education includes delivery of content by an instructor to the student, where during the course instructor directly gives instructions to the students either individually or in a group at least at some point. For this study's purpose, all the courses that contain some form of the instructor-led component are considered under this segment.
North America is the main and fastest adopter of digital education platforms. The major development drivers for this region are the collaboration between the government and network arenas and the institutional partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists. In addition, the need to improve the skillsets of the employees and the technicalities among students in the region are enforcing the universities and educational organizations to deploy digital education platforms and services.
Currently, digital education solutions are gaining worldwide popularity owing to benefits like flipped classrooms, in which online activities are directed to discuss outside practical scenarios for thorough analysis and face-to-face interaction. The platform agrees the student use technologically advanced educational solutions like blended learning, personalized learning, and flipped learning.
This report gives the profiles of companies that are leading the Digital Education market are Coursera, edX , Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, Miriadax, Jigsaw Academy, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, XuetangX, Federica EU, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, and Kadenze.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.2.1. Porter Five Forces
3.3. Related Markets
4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Course Type: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Science & Technology
5.3. Entrepreneurship & Business Management
5.4. Others
6. Learning Type: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Self-Paced Online Education
6.3. Instructor-Led Online Education
7. End User: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Individual Learners & Academic Institutions
7.3. Enterprises & Government Organizations
8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Rest of the World
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
9.2. Market Developments
9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
9.2.2. Course Type Launches and execution
10. Vendor Profiles
10.1. Pluralsight
10.1.1. Overview
10.1.2. Course Type Offerings
10.1.3. Geographic Revenue
10.1.4. Developments
10.1.5. Business Strategy
10.2. Coursera
10.2.1. Overview
10.2.2. Course Type Offerings
10.2.3. Geographic Revenue
10.2.4. Developments
10.2.5. Business Strategy
10.3. EDX
10.3.1. Overview
10.3.2. Course Type Offerings
10.3.3. Geographic Revenue
10.3.4. Developments
10.3.5. Business Strategy
10.4. Iversity
10.4.1. Overview
10.4.2. Course Type Offerings
10.4.3. Geographic Revenue
10.4.4. Developments
10.4.5. Business Strategy
10.5. UDACITY
10.5.1. Overview
10.5.2. Course Type Offerings
10.5.3. Geographic Revenue
10.5.4. Developments
10.5.5. Business Strategy
10.6. LINKEDIN
10.6.1. Overview
10.6.2. Course Type Offerings
10.6.3. Geographic Revenue
10.6.4. Developments
10.6.5. Business Strategy
10.7. Futurelearn
10.7.1. Overview
10.7.2. Course Type Offerings
10.7.3. Geographic Revenue
10.7.4. Developments
10.7.5. Business Strategy
10.8. Novoed
10.8.1. Overview
10.8.2. Course Type Offerings
10.8.3. Geographic Revenue
10.8.4. Developments
10.8.5. Business Strategy
10.9. Udemy
10.9.1. Overview
10.9.2. Course Type Offerings
10.9.3. Geographic Revenue
10.9.4. Developments
10.9.5. Business Strategy
10.10. Xuetangx
10.10.1. Overview
10.10.2. Course Type Offerings
10.10.3. Geographic Revenue
10.10.4. Developments
10.10.5. Business Strategy
11. Companies to Watch
11.1. Alison
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Course Types & Services
11.1.3. Business Strategy
11.2. Edmodo
11.2.1. Overview
11.2.2. Course Types & Services
11.2.3. Business Strategy
11.3. Edureka
11.3.1. Overview
11.3.2. Course Types & Services
11.3.3. Business Strategy
11.4. Federica EU
11.4.1. Overview
11.4.2. Course Types & Services
11.4.3. Business Strategy
11.5. Intellipaat
11.5.1. Overview
11.5.2. Course Types & Services
11.5.3. Business Strategy
11.6. Jigsaw Academy
11.6.1. Overview
11.6.2. Course Types & Services
11.6.3. Business Strategy
11.7. Kadenze
11.7.1. Overview
11.7.2. Course Types & Services
11.7.3. Business Strategy
11.8. Khan Academy
11.8.1. Overview
11.8.2. Course Types & Services
11.8.3. Business Strategy
12. Analyst Opinion
13. Annexure
13.1. Report Scope
13.2. Market Definitions
13.3. Research Methodology
13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation
13.3.2. Market Triangulation
13.3.3. Forecasting
13.4. Report Assumptions
13.5. Declarations
13.6. Stakeholders
13.7. Abbreviations
