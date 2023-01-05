Insights on the Digital Twins Global Market to 2035 - by Therapeutic Area, Type of Digital Twin, Area of Application, End-users and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Twins Market by Therapeutic Area, Type of Digital Twin, Area of Application, End Users and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of digital twins in the healthcare domain, till 2035. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market space.

The research and development behind a new drug is reported to require, on an average, an investment of nearly USD 1 billion. At present, over 90% of the drug candidates fail across different stages of clinical trials, leading to significant financial losses for developers.

In recent years, with the introduction of industry 4.0 technologies, such as augmented reality, big data, internet of things (IoT) and virtual reality, the digital twins technology has emerged as a promising approach to mitigate a number of the aforementioned healthcare related concerns.

Digital Twins refer to the virtual model of a physical object, process or service; such models are able to replicate real-life processes in order to collect real-time data to predict their performance. Further, digital twins have been shown to pace up the clinical trials and simulate studies for a larger population, in much quicker timelines. I

n fact, a group of researchers engaged in the classification of drug risks using digital twins claim that an extended version of the model could help save up to USD 2.5 billion spent on design and testing new drugs. Several digital twins have been found to be reliable in the diagnosis / treatment of various diseases and are, hence, expected to reduce the excessive cost spent on false medical diagnosis.

It is worth mentioning that, on an annual basis, medical errors are expected to lead to a loss of nearly USD 20 billion in the US. Therefore, digital twins are believed to have the potential to enable significant cost savings. As a result, about 15% of organizations that implement IoT projects have already started using digital twin platforms, while over 60% of the firms are either planning or in the process of establishing digital twin technologies in their processes, in the near future.

Digital twin technology companies are currently engaged in the development of products which are intended for numerous applications, such as asset / process management, personalized treatment and surgical planning. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, a number of digital twin platforms have been found reliable in several healthcare applications, such as diagnosis, health monitoring and medical training.

The growing interest in this market can also be validated from that fact that, in the last two years, close to USD 6 billion has been invested by several investors based across the globe, in companies engaged in the development or those offering digital twins. Interestingly, the partnership activity in the industry has also witnessed a growth rate of over 15%, in the past three years. It is also important to note that, over the past few years, there have been a significant innovation in this market space.

For instance, in September 2022, European Medicines Agency (EMA) released a favorable qualification opinion for TwinRCTT solution, for implementation in AI-generated prognostic digital twins being evaluated in phase II and phase III clinical trials. Considering the continuous innovation related to digital twins and a growing interest in automation and prognostic systems, we believe the digital twin market size is likely to evolve at a rapid pace, over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.2.3. Analysis by Area(s) of Application

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Technology Used

4.2.5. Analysis by End User

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Digital Twin

4.3. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Developers Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5. KEY INSIGHTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Analysis by Area of Application and Status of Development (Stacked Bar Chart)

5.3. Analysis by Type of Technology Used and Type of Digital Twin (Heat Map Representation)

5.4. Analysis by Type of End User and Type of Digital Twin (Grid Representation)

5.5. Analysis by Area of Application and Location of Headquarters (Bar Chart)

5.6. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Hybrid Chart)

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Company Competitiveness Analysis

6.4.1. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Benchmarking of Portfolio Strength

6.4.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Benchmarking of Partnership Activity

6.4.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Benchmarking of Funding Activity

6.4.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Very Small Companies

6.4.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies

6.4.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies

6.4.7. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies

6.4.8. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Very Large Companies

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Babylon

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. ExactCure

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. ImmersiveTouch

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. Navv Systems

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. ThoughtWire

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. Unlearn.AI

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Partnerships and Collaborations

8.2.1. Partnership Models

8.2.2. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

8.2.3. Analysis by Number of Partnership Instances

8.2.4. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.2.5. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

8.2.6. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Company Size

8.2.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.8. Analysis by Region

8.3.9. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. Digital Twins in Healthcare: List of Funding and Investments

9.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

9.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

9.3.4. Analysis by Geography

9.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

9.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount of Funding

9.3.7. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

9.4. Concluding Remarks

10. BERKUS START-UP VALUATION ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

10.3. Berkus Start-Up Valuation: Total Valuation of Players

10.4. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters

10.4.1. AnatoScope: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters

10.4.2. ExactCure: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters

10.4.3. Klinik Sankt Moritz: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters

10.4.4. KYDEA: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters

10.4.5. TwInsight: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters

10.4.6. Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters

10.5. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Benchmarking of Players

10.5.1. Sound Idea: Benchmarking of Players

10.5.2. Prototype: Benchmarking of Players

10.5.3. Management Experience: Benchmarking of Players

10.5.4. Strategic Relationships: Benchmarking of Players

10.5.5. Total Valuation: Benchmarking of Players

11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Digital Twins Market, 2022-2035

11.3.1. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area

11.3.1.1. Global Digital Twins Market for Cardiovascular Disorders, 2022-2035

11.3.1.2. Global Digital Twins Market for Metabolic Disorders, 2022-2035

11.3.1.3. Global Digital Twins Market for Orthopedic Disorders, 2022-2035

11.3.1.4. Global Digital Twins Market for Other Disorders, 2022-2035

11.3.2. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by Type of Digital Twins

11.3.2.1. Global Process Twins Market, 2022-2035

11.3.2.2. Global System Twins Market, 2022-2035

11.3.2.3. Global Whole Body Twins Market, 2022-2035

11.3.2.4. Global Body Part Twins Market, 2022-2035

11.3.3. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by Area of Application

11.3.3.1. Global Digital Twins Market for Asset / Process Management, 2022-2035

11.3.3.2. Global Digital Twins Market for Personalized Treatment, 2022-2035

11.3.3.3. Global Digital Twins Market for Surgical Planning, 2022-2035

11.3.3.4. Global Digital Twins Market for Diagnosis, 2022-2035

11.3.3.5. Global Digital Twins Market for Other Applications, 2022-2035

11.3.4. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by End Users

11.3.4.1. Global Digital Twins Market for Pharmaceutical Companies, 2022-2035

11.3.4.2. Global Digital Twins Market for Medical Device Manufacturers, 2022-2035

11.3.4.3. Global Digital Twins Market for Healthcare Providers, 2022-2035

11.3.4.4. Global Digital Twins Market for Patients, 2022-2035

11.3.4.5. Global Digital Twins Market for Other End Users, 2022-2035

11.3.5. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by Geography

11.3.5.1. Digital Twins Market in North America, 2022-2035

11.3.5.2. Digital Twins Market in Europe, 2022-2035

11.3.5.3. Digital Twins Market in Asia, 2022-2035

11.3.5.4. Digital Twins Market in Latin America, 2022-2035

11.3.5.5. Digital Twins Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2022-2035

11.3.5.6. Digital Twins Market in Rest of the World, 2022-2035

12. CONCLUSION

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Dassault Systemes

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Barbara Holtz, Business Consultant

13.3. TwInsight

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Marek Bucki, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

13.4. Unlearn.AI

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Interview Transcript: Andrew Stelzer, Business Development Executive

13.5. Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Interview Transcript: Klaus Mauch, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

14. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

