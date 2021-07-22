Insights on the Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Ecolab, GOJO Industries and Unilever Among Others
Jul 22, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2021-2026.
The introduction of innovative products plays a vital role in gaining consumer attention. The disinfectant sprays market is highly dependent on the demand for hygiene and sanitation solutions across the end-user industries. An increase in chronic diseases is also anticipated to increase sales in the disinfectant wipes market. Furthermore, due to the sudden surge in COVID-19, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are witnessing higher demand in the market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disinfectant sprays and wipe market during the forecast period:
- Upsurge in E-Commerce Platforms
- Rise in Growth of Government Initiatives
- Advancement in Technology and Innovation Solutions
- Rise in Number of Healthcare-Associated Infections
The study considers the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Segmentation
The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, composition, end-user, distribution, geography. The disinfectant wipes are increasingly gaining prominence among users because pre-impregnated and combination disinfectant/detergent wet wipes offer various advantages over sprays and solutions. Alcohol wipes and sprays are the most common cleaning products used by US nationals to clean hard surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens.
Alcohol plays a vital role in the disinfectant composition segment. According to the WHO, US EPA, and US CDC, alcohol-based sanitizers have proven effective against coronavirus. In addition, the emergence of various pandemics and epidemics to boost the usage of alcohol-based sanitizer. As a result, the global alcohol-based disinfectant sprays market is expected to reach USD 5,683.66 million by 2026.
Furthermore, alcohol is widely used to disinfection skin antisepsis and harder surfaces, increasing its preference among the products for various application segments.
In today's scenario, the latest cleaning chemicals used in the hospitals are formulated for cleaning purposes and disinfecting purposes. The manufacturers are engaging in adopting new technologies to introduce the latest and innovative products that will comply with healthcare regulatory standards. With the evolving demographics and rising COVID-19 infections across the region, industrial users opt for branded hygiene products as a preventive solution to fight against coronavirus. With the largest population globally, APAC and China have the maximum consumption rate of hygiene products compared to other countries.
Dealers and distributors are one of the key distribution channels for disinfectant products. In recent years, online distribution through various e-commerce websites and specialized websites are gaining traction and will witness high growth in the future. In addition, a.I.S.E. and its members are actively supporting authorities and healthcare professionals to manage the current public health crisis, ensuring that essential cleaning, hygiene, and sanitizer products can be made available and delivered at a fast pace. Some of the key suppliers of disinfectant sprays and wipes in the U.S. include G6 Medical Supply, Ballistic, Quality Control Wholesale, and many more.
Insights by Vendors
Local vendors offer products at lower prices and create competition among other players in the healthcare disinfectant market. Product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A are some of the factors intensifying the competition among the players. Vendors are expected to develop new technologies and remain abreast with the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. In addition, players can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks. As the competition among the companies is intensifying, this will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the upcoming years.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the disinfectant sprays and wipes market?
2. What is the U.S. disinfectant sprays and wipes market growth?
3. Who are the key players in the antiseptic sprays market?
4. What are the recent trends enabling the surface disinfectants market growth?
5. Which end-use segment held the largest share in the disinfectant market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Factors for Selecting Disinfectant Products
7.3 Impact of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advancements & Innovations
8.2 Rising Promotion of Disinfectant Sprays & Wipes
8.3 Growth of Government Initiatives
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Number of Hospital-Acquired Infections
9.2 Increasing Disease Outbreaks
9.3 Upsurge in E-Commerce Platforms
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Negative Perception of Chemical Disinfectants
10.2 Development of Alternative Technologies
10.3 COVID-19 Causing Disruptions in Supply Chain
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Five Forces Analysis
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Wipes
13.5 Sprays
14 Composition
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Alcohol
14.5 Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl
14.6 Others
15 End-Users
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Healthcare
15.4 Industrial
15.5 Residential
15.6 COMMERCIAL SPACES
15.7 Hospitality
15.8 Government & Others
16 Distribution Channels
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Direct
16.4 Indirect
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 North America
18.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Market by Product
18.4 Market by Composition
18.5 Market by Distribution Channel
18.6 Market by End-Users
18.7 Key Countries
19 APAC
19.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Market by Product
19.4 Market by Composition
19.5 Market by Distribution Channel
19.6 Market by End-Users
19.7 Key Countries
20 Europe
20.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Market by Product
20.4 Market by Composition
20.5 Market by Distribution Channel
20.6 Market by End-Users
20.7 Key Countries
21 Latin America
21.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Market by Product
21.4 Market by Composition
21.5 Market by Distribution Channel
21.6 Market by End-Users
21.7 Key Countries
22 Middle East & Africa
22.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis
22.2 Market Overview
22.3 Market by Product
22.4 Market by Composition
22.5 Market by Distribution Channel
22.6 Market by End-Users
22.7 Key Countries
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Ecolab
24.2 GOJO Industries
24.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G)
24.4 Reckitt Benckiser
24.5 Unilever
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 2XL Corporation
25.2 BODE Chemie
25.3 Bright Solutions
25.4 Cambridge Sensors
25.5 Contec
25.6 Cantel Medical
25.7 CarrollCLEAN
25.8 CleanWell
25.9 Diamond Wipes
25.10 Diversey
25.11 Dreumex
25.12 GAMA Healthcare
25.13 Kinnos
25.14 Kimberly-Clark
25.15 Lonza
25.16 Medline Industries
25.17 Metrex Research
25.18 Midlab
25.19 Pal International
25.20 Parker Laboratories
25.21 Safetec of America
25.22 Sani Professional (PDI)
25.23 S.C. Johnson & Son
25.24 Sklar Surgical Instruments
25.25 Stepan Company
25.26 Steris
25.27 Stryker
25.28 UPS Hygiene
25.29 Vernacare
25.30 Virox Technologies
25.31 Wexford Labs
25.32 Whiteley Corporation
25.33 Zep
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2arnb
