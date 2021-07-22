Insights on the Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Ecolab, GOJO Industries and Unilever Among Others

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2021-2026.



The introduction of innovative products plays a vital role in gaining consumer attention. The disinfectant sprays market is highly dependent on the demand for hygiene and sanitation solutions across the end-user industries. An increase in chronic diseases is also anticipated to increase sales in the disinfectant wipes market. Furthermore, due to the sudden surge in COVID-19, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are witnessing higher demand in the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disinfectant sprays and wipe market during the forecast period:

Upsurge in E-Commerce Platforms

Rise in Growth of Government Initiatives

Advancement in Technology and Innovation Solutions

Rise in Number of Healthcare-Associated Infections

The study considers the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Segmentation

The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, composition, end-user, distribution, geography. The disinfectant wipes are increasingly gaining prominence among users because pre-impregnated and combination disinfectant/detergent wet wipes offer various advantages over sprays and solutions. Alcohol wipes and sprays are the most common cleaning products used by US nationals to clean hard surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens.



Alcohol plays a vital role in the disinfectant composition segment. According to the WHO, US EPA, and US CDC, alcohol-based sanitizers have proven effective against coronavirus. In addition, the emergence of various pandemics and epidemics to boost the usage of alcohol-based sanitizer. As a result, the global alcohol-based disinfectant sprays market is expected to reach USD 5,683.66 million by 2026.



Furthermore, alcohol is widely used to disinfection skin antisepsis and harder surfaces, increasing its preference among the products for various application segments.



In today's scenario, the latest cleaning chemicals used in the hospitals are formulated for cleaning purposes and disinfecting purposes. The manufacturers are engaging in adopting new technologies to introduce the latest and innovative products that will comply with healthcare regulatory standards. With the evolving demographics and rising COVID-19 infections across the region, industrial users opt for branded hygiene products as a preventive solution to fight against coronavirus. With the largest population globally, APAC and China have the maximum consumption rate of hygiene products compared to other countries.



Dealers and distributors are one of the key distribution channels for disinfectant products. In recent years, online distribution through various e-commerce websites and specialized websites are gaining traction and will witness high growth in the future. In addition, a.I.S.E. and its members are actively supporting authorities and healthcare professionals to manage the current public health crisis, ensuring that essential cleaning, hygiene, and sanitizer products can be made available and delivered at a fast pace. Some of the key suppliers of disinfectant sprays and wipes in the U.S. include G6 Medical Supply, Ballistic, Quality Control Wholesale, and many more.

Insights by Vendors

Local vendors offer products at lower prices and create competition among other players in the healthcare disinfectant market. Product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A are some of the factors intensifying the competition among the players. Vendors are expected to develop new technologies and remain abreast with the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. In addition, players can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks. As the competition among the companies is intensifying, this will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the upcoming years.

