Insights on the Drug Screening Laboratory Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring MPD, Omega Laboratories and Orasure Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market (2022-2027) by Product and services, Sample Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19with Ansoff Analysis' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market is estimated to be USD 8.72 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.36%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories (Alere), ACM GlobalLabrotaries, Alfa Scientific Designs, Clinical Reference laboratory, Cordant Health Solutions, Dragerwerk, Lab, Laboratory of America Holdings, Lifeloc Technologies, Mayo foundation for Medical Education and Research, Millennium Health, MPD, Omega Laboratories, Orasure Technologies, Precision Diagnostics, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Quest Diagnostics, Sterling healthing OPCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing investment in R&D

4.1.2 Rising geriatric population and Prevalence of Chronic disorders

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Possibility of manipulation of drug screening results

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Advancements to Improve the Accuracy of Drug Screening

4.3.2 Increasing Awareness in Emerging Economies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market, By Product and services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drug Screening Products

6.2.1 Analytical Instruments

6.2.1.1 Breathalyzers

6.2.1.1.1 Fuel-cell Breathalyzers

6.2.1.1.2 Semiconductor Breathalyzers

6.2.1.2 Chromatography Instruments

6.2.1.3 Immunoassay Analyzers

6.2.2 Assay Kits

6.2.3 Calibrators & Controls

6.2.4 Consumables

6.2.5 Other Consumables

6.2.6 Rapid Testing Devices

6.2.6.1 Oral Fluid Testing Devices

6.2.6.2 Urine Testing Devices

6.2.6.2.1 Dip Cards

6.2.6.2.2 Drug Testing Cassettes

6.2.6.2.3 Drug Testing Cups

6.2.7 Sample Collection Tubes

6.3 Drug Screening Services



7 Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market, By Sample Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Urine

7.3 Oral fluid

7.4 Hair

7.5 Others



8 Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail

8.3 Oil & gas

8.4 Transportation

8.5 Staffing

8.6 Government

8.7 Other workplaces

8.8 Hospital laboratories

8.9 Clinical laboratories

8.10 Other laboratories



9 Americas' Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Abbott Laboratories (Alere)

14.2 ACM Global Laboratories

14.3 Alfa Scientific Designs

14.4 Clinical Reference laboratory

14.5 Cordant Health Solutions

14.6 Dragerwerk

14.7 Lab

14.8 Laboratory of America Holdings

14.9 Lifeloc Technologies

14.10 Mayo foundation for Medical Education and Research

14.11 Millennium Health

14.12 MPD

14.13 Omega Laboratories

14.14 Orasure Technologies

14.15 Precision Diagnostics

14.16 Premier Biotech

14.17 Psychemedics

14.18 Quest Diagnostics

14.19 Sterling healthing OPCO

14.20 Thermo Fisher Scientific



15 Appendix

