Insights on the E-Axle Global Market to 2027 - by Component Type, Vehicle Type, Drive Type and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Axle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global E-axle market reached a value of US$ 2.88 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.49% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
An electric axle (e-axle) is an electro-mechanical propulsion system integrated into an axle structure of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to deliver power for turning the wheels. It is manufactured using lightweight and high-strength metal like aluminum and includes bearings, shafts, pinions, and gearing components. It combines power electronics, electric motors, and transmission into a unified compact system, which reduces complexity and makes it possible to customize power, torque, and installation space according to end users' requirements. Presently, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are relying on e-axle solutions to make optimum use of the internal volume of vehicles for extra battery capacity, passenger space, and other features
The increasing use of hybrid electric cars (HEVs), commercial vehicles, and trucks on account of rapid urbanization, inflating income levels, and expanding global trade represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. This can also be attributed to the increasing awareness among individuals about the harmful effects of fossil fuel-based automobiles on human health and global climate. In line with this, governing agencies of numerous countries are banning the sales of fossil fuel passenger cars to reduce vehicle-based carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
This, in turn, is positively influencing the demand for e-axles across the globe as they assist in improving energy efficiency and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance. They also support high-performance scalability for a broad spectrum of applications for various types of vehicles. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are developing advanced products that are equipped with high-strength casings and can accommodate both high torque and input speeds. This is projected to drive the market in the coming years
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AVL List GmbH, Axletech International (Meritor Inc), Borgwarner Inc, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, GKN Plc (Melrose Industries), Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung)
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global E-axle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global E-axle market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global E-axle market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global E-Axle Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component Type
6.1 Combining Motors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Power Electronics
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Transmission
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 ICE Vehicles
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Key Segments
7.1.2.1 Passenger Vehicle
7.1.2.2 Commercial Vehicle
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric Vehicle
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Drive Type
8.1 Forward Wheel Drive
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Rear Wheel Drive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 All Wheel Drive
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AVL List GmbH
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Axletech International (Meritor Inc)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Borgwarner Inc
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Continental AG
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Dana Incorporated
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Nidec Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
