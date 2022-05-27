Insights on the E-bikes Market Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Accell Group, Giant Manufacturing and Merida Industry Among Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-bikes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Propulsion Type (Pedal-assisted, Throttle-assisted), by Battery Type, by Power, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bikes market size is anticipated to reach USD 52.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period. Electric bikes are considered an eco-friendly and flexible mode of transportation. They are an ideal substitute for public transport, scooters, and smart cars as they help avoid traffic jams and achieve high speed with minimal effort. Moreover, they enable riders to maintain a healthy lifestyle through increased physical activity. These factors are contributing to the growth of the global market.



The declining consumer inclination toward cars owing to increased traffic on streets and growing urbanization is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market across the globe. Additionally, governments of several countries, including India, U.K., and Canada, are focused on developing infrastructures for bicycles owing to the growing consumer preferences for electric bikee-bikes. For instance, in 2017, Bikeep, a commercial bike parking systems and bike racks manufacturer, introduced a smart bicycle rack solution that offers electric bicycle charging. The solution is designed to cater to various popular electric bicycles.



Key players in the market are focused on strategies such as new product launch and geographic expansion to enhance their business operations and product offerings. For instance, in October 2020, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. announced the launch of a full-composite trail bike, Trance X Advanced Pro 29. The bike is equipped with an updated Maestro rear suspension and flip-chip feature that permits riders to modify the frame geometry. Similarly, in October 2020, Pedego Electric Bikes opened a new store in Boca Raton, Florida. The store offers a full range of electric bikes for rental and sale, along with related accessories and services.



E-bikes Market Report Highlights

The pedal-assisted segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for pedal-assisted e-bikes among the youth and elderly population.

The lead-acid battery segment dominated the market with a 45.5% market share in 2021, owing to benefits such as low cost and robustness. However, the share is anticipated to decline as a result of a significant rise in demand for Li-ion batteries.

The Asia Pacific is expected to become the largest regional market over the forecast period owing to significant investments in the vehicle charging infrastructure and government subsidies for battery-powered vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PEST Analysis

3.5. Company Ranking Analysis, 2021

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the E-bikes Market



Chapter 4. E-bikes Market: Propulsion Type Outlook

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1.1. Pedal-assisted

4.1.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1.2. Throttle-assisted

4.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. E-bikes Market: Battery Type Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1.1. Lithium-ion Battery

5.1.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1.2. Lead-acid Battery

5.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. E-bikes Market: Power Outlook

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1.1. Less Than or Equal to 250W

6.1.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1.2. Above 250W

6.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. E-bikes Market: Application Outlook

7.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.2. City/Urban

7.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Trekking

7.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Cargo

7.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. E-bikes Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Accell Group N.V.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Pedego Electric Bikes

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Pon.Bike

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Rad Power Bikes Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Trek Bicycle Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. Yamaha Motor Company

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Developments

