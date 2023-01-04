Insights on the Efficacy Testing Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Concerns Over Product Stability Drives Growth

Jan 04, 2023, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Efficacy Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Efficacy Testing market size is expected to reach USD 511.64 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
A collection of methods used in product research and development called efficacy testing are carried out to verify the claims made on your packaging or in your marketing and to test the product's intended use. During the forecast period, industry growth is driven by rapid technological advancements. New techniques have been developed as a result of the focus on lowering lead time, sample consumption, assessment costs, and constraints associated with certain technologies.
The growing use of technology provides a chance for medium- and small-scale labs to expand their product lines and compete with major industry players, as these advancements offer benefits including enhanced sensitivity, accurate results, durability, multi-contaminant, and non-targeted monitoring with short turnaround time.
For instance, in August 2021, Eurofins strengthened its global position in cosmetics and personal care products testing and clinical services and grew its position in dermatology drug testing in order to diversify its clinical examination footprint in dermatology, for medicinal products, and medical devices.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing concerns over product stability
- Growing focus on contamination control
Restraints and Challenges
- Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants
Efficacy Testing Market Report Highlights
- Disinfectant segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 owing to the rising consumer awareness of personal hygiene
- Pharmaceutical manufacturing applications segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 due to the rising invertemnt in pharmaceutical sector
- North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, driven by the stringent drug development laws as well as rising government expenditure for life science research activities
- The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with global presence Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, Accugen Laboratories, Inc., SGS SA, Pacific Biolabs
The publisher has segmented the efficacy testing market report based on service type, application, and region:
Efficacy Testing, Service Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Antimicrobial/ Preservative
- Traditional Test Methods
- Rapid Test Methods
- Disinfectant Efficacy Testing
- Surface Test Methods
- Suspension Test Methods
Efficacy Testing, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Applications
- Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Applications
- Consumer Product Applications
- Medical Device Applications
Efficacy Testing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Analytical
- Accugen Laboratories Inc.
- Almac Group
- ALS Limited
- Bioscience Laboratories Inc.
- Blutest Laboratories Limited
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Consumer Product Testing Company (CPTC)
- Eurofins Scientific
- Helvic Laboratories (A Tentamus Company)
- Intertek Group PLC
- Lucideon
- Microchem Laboratory
- MSL Solution Providers
- Nelson Laboratories LLC (A Sotera Health Company)
- North American Science Associates
- Pacific Biolabs
- SGS SA
- Toxikon
- Wuxi Apptec
