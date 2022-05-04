Insights on the Electric Hair Brush Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Hair Brush Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric hair brush market reached a value of US$ 260.1 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 352 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Conventional straightening tools, such as flat irons, take a reasonably long time to provide shiny, sleek, and desired hair results. As a result, leading industry players have introduced electric hair brushes that comb, dry and straighten the hair simultaneously. These hair brushes are currently available in the paddle and flat variants with bristles built on a ceramic or tourmaline plate, which generates heat that releases negative ions to make hair shiny and smooth. Moreover, as they can provide faster and easier straightening without leaving the hair flat or devoid of volume, their demand is escalating around the world.



Electric Hair Brush Market Trends

There is a rise in the demand for shiny and straightened hair, especially among the millennial population, which can be accredited to increasing awareness about personal grooming and the growing number of fashion campaigns on social media forums, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest. This, coupled with the rising utilization of electric hair brushes in salons and other hair care spaces, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, unhealthy dietary habits and the increasing geriatric population are resulting in the growing occurrence of dryness, frizzy hair, and hair loss. This is propelling people to invest in advanced hair products, such as electric hair brushes, to maintain good hair health. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are considerably spending on collaborations and the development of technologically advanced product variants to expand their overall market reach. In line with this, they are also introducing electric hair brushes with time-saving and temperature controller features. These innovations are projected to influence the market positively.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apalus Inc, Dafni, Drybar LLC (Helen of Troy Limited), Glamfields, Koninklijke Philips N.V., L'Oreal S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Revlon Inc., Spectrum Brands Inc., The Conair Group Ltd. and Vega Industries Pvt. Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global electric hair brush market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electric hair brush market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global electric hair brush market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electric Hair Brush Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Flat

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Round

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Gender

7.1 Female

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Male

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Beauty Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Household

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Apalus Inc

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Dafni

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Drybar LLC (Helen of Troy Limited)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Glamfields

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 L'Oreal S.A.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Panasonic Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Revlon Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Spectrum Brands Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 The Conair Group Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Vega Industries Pvt. Limited

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujs8tt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets