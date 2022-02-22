Insights on the Enterprise Performance Management Global Market to 2027 - Advent of Advanced Technologies Such as Big Data, AI and IoT Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global enterprise performance management (EPM) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global enterprise performance management (EPM) market to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on enterprise performance management (EPM) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on enterprise performance management (EPM) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global enterprise performance management (EPM) market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global enterprise performance management (EPM) market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rapid expansion of the multinational enterprises

Increasingly changing business landscape and regulatory policies

2) Restraints

Higher risk associated with shifting the workload from on-premise system to a cloud-based system

3) Opportunities

Advent of advanced technologies such as big data, AI, and IoT

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the enterprise performance management (EPM) market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the enterprise performance management (EPM) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global enterprise performance management (EPM) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Model

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market



4. Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market by Component

5.1. Software

5.2. Services



6. Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market by Function

6.1. Finance

6.2. Human Resources

6.3. Supply Chain

6.4. Sales and Marketing

6.5. IT



7. Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market by Deployment Model

7.1. Cloud

7.2. On-premises



8. Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market by End-user

8.1. BFSI

8.2. Healthcare

8.3. Retail

8.4. Manufacturing

8.5. Energy and Utilities

8.6. Others



9. Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market by Region 2021-2027



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. IBM Corporation

10.2.2. Oracle Corporation

10.2.3. SAP SE

10.2.4. Anaplan, Inc.

10.2.5. Workday, Inc.

10.2.6. Unit4 N.V.

10.2.7. BOARD International S.A.

10.2.8. Prophix Software, Inc.

10.2.9. Corporater Inc.

10.2.10. InPhase Limited



