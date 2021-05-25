Insights on the Ethical Fashion Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ethical fashion market.



This report focuses on the ethical fashion market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the ethical fashion market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global ethical fashion market is expected to grow from $4.67 billion in 2020 to $5.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ethical fashion? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ethical Fashion market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ethical fashion market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ethical fashion market section of the report gives context. It compares the ethical fashion market with other segments of the ethical fashion market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ethical fashion indicators comparison.

Major players in the ethical fashion market are Christian Dior SE, H&M AB, NIKE Inc, Adidas AG, Pact, Tentree, Everlane and Eileen Fisher.



The ethical fashion market consists of revenues generated by the establishments that are primarily engaged in designing, production, retail, and purchasing of ethical fashion apparels. Ethical fashion is about designing and manufacturing clothes that care for people and communities while minimizing the impact on the environment. It focuses on both the social and environmental impact of fashion, and to improve the working conditions of laborers.



The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for ethical fashion materials. The farms that grow raw materials used to make fabrics, including crops like cotton, flax, and hemp, need a lot of water. Up to 20,000 liters of water are needed to produce just 1kg of cotton. To protect these crops, some farmers use lots of pesticides and herbicides that end up in the environment. Manufacturing rayon, an artificial fabric made from wood pulp, has emerged in the loss of many old-growth forests. During the process that transforms it into the fabric, the pulp is treated with dangerous chemicals that eventually get their move into the environment. Considering these processes that harm environment, people are shifting towards environment friendly materials, and this factor is contributing to the growth of ethical fashion market.



Ethical fashion is becoming increasingly popular globally however the high cost for cloth is hampering the growth of Ethical Fashion market. Every piece of clothing is handmade on a sewing machine by someone, somewhere. Paying to people will largely impact on the cost of clothing. Ethically run sewing facilities pay their employees well and offer important human rights for a safe working environment. Choosing to manufacture with these ethical mills drives up the costs significantly for Ethical fashion brands.



The ethical fashion market covered in this report is segmented by type into fair trade; animal cruelty free; ecofriendly; charitable brands. It is also segmented by product into organic; manmade/regenerated; recycled; natural and by end-user into men; women; kids.



Natural resources are being used as alternatives for complex and adversely affecting chemicals-based textiles. Chemicals such as chromium which are toxic, are heavily used in the leather tanning process. To address the concerns with toxic chemicals, Carmen Hijosa, founder of Ananas Anam, developed 'Pinatex', a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibres extracted from pineapple leaves as an alternative to it and other petroleum-based textiles. The industrial process used to create Pinatex produces biomass, which can be converted into a fertilizer that farmers can spread into their soil to grow the next pineapple harvest. The use of natural and sustainable materials is current trend in ethical fashion market.



In August 2019, Nike, Inc., an American multinational corporation acquired Boston-based predictive analytics company Celect for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of Celect, Nike greatly accelerates digital advantage by adding a platform developed by world-class data scientists. Celect is a cloud-based predictive analytics platform, helping retailers optimize inventories through data-driven decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ethical Fashion Market Characteristics



3. Ethical Fashion Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Ethical Fashion



5. Ethical Fashion Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Ethical Fashion Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Ethical Fashion Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Ethical Fashion Market Segmentation

7. Ethical Fashion Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ethical Fashion Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ethical Fashion Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Ethical Fashion Market

9. China Ethical Fashion Market

10. India Ethical Fashion Market

11. Japan Ethical Fashion Market

12. Australia Ethical Fashion Market

13. Indonesia Ethical Fashion Market

14. South Korea Ethical Fashion Market

15. Western Europe Ethical Fashion Market

16. UK Ethical Fashion Market

17. Germany Ethical Fashion Market

18. France Ethical Fashion Market

19. Eastern Europe Ethical Fashion Market

20. Russia Ethical Fashion Market

21. North America Ethical Fashion Market

22. USA Ethical Fashion Market

23. South America Ethical Fashion Market

24. Brazil Ethical Fashion Market

25. Middle East Ethical Fashion Market

26. Africa Ethical Fashion Market

27. Ethical Fashion Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Ethical Fashion Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Ethical Fashion Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Christian Dior SE

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. H&M AB

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. NIKE Inc

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Adidas AG

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Pact

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Ethical Fashion Market



29. Ethical Fashion Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnilcq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

