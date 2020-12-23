Insights on the Excavator Global Market to 2025 - by Product, Mechanism Type, Power Range, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Excavator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global excavator market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. An excavator refers to a kind of heavy construction equipment that is used for digging excavations and trenching purposes. It is also used for digging holes, foundations, demolitions, dredging rivers, material handling and lifting heavy objects. It uses hydraulic motors powered by an electric, diesel or petrol engine to generate hydraulic force and control the mechanical arm of the machine. The machine consists of a rear/back actor, sipper, undercarriage, digging bucket and a cabin on a rotating platform. In comparison to the traditionally used machines, modern excavators are designed to keep the counterweights inside the track width during swinging, thereby keeping the movement safe and enhancing the maneuverability.



Significant growth in the construction industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Excavators are mostly used in large-scale residential and commercial construction, development of roads and ports and mining projects across the globe. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of automated excavators is also driving the market growth. These excavators aid in minimizing labor costs and facilitate remote tracking of operations.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of fuel cell-based electric motors to power excavators, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In comparison to a diesel engine, fuel cells are lighter and more efficient, thereby increasing the cabin space for the operator and improving the overall productivity of the machine. Other factors, including the advent of equipment rental services, along with extensive infrastructural development undertaken by the governments of various nations, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global excavator market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Doosan Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd., John Deere, Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. and Volvo Construction Equipment AB.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global excavator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global excavator market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mechanism type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global excavator market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Excavator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Mini/Compact

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Crawler

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Wheeled

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Heavy

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Mechanism Type

7.1 Electric

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hydraulic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Power Range

8.1 Up to 300 HP

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 301-500 HP

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 501 HP and Above

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Mining

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Construction

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Waste Management

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Caterpillar Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 CNH Industrial N.V.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Doosan Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 John Deere

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Komatsu Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Liebherr Group

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Terex Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Yanmar Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14 Volvo Construction Equipment AB

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



