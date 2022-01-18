Insights on the Feldspar Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Gimpex, Pacer and Polat Maden Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feldspar Market Research Report by Type, by End-Use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Feldspar Market size was estimated at USD 532.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 563.69 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% to reach USD 809.93 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Feldspar Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Feldspar Market, including Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH, Asia Mineral Processing Co., Ltd., Eczacibasi Holding A.S., Gimpex Limited, Gottfried Feldspat GmbH, I Minerals Inc, Imerys S.A., Kaltun Madencilik AS, KMK GRANIT, a.s., LB MINERALS, Ltd., Mahavir Minerals Ltd, Micronized Group, Micronized South Africa Limited, Minerali Industriali Srl, Pacer Corporation, Paladino Mining & Development Corp., Polat Maden, Quarzwerke GmbH, Reade International Corp, Sibelco Nordic AS, Sun Minerals, The Quartz Corp., and U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Feldspar Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Feldspar Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Feldspar Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Feldspar Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Feldspar Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Feldspar Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Feldspar Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing applications in automotive glass

5.1.1.2. Growth in demand for ceramic tiles

5.1.1.3. Increasing use as a functional filler in the paint, & coating industries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of recycled glass and ceramic

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing commercial and residential construction activities

5.1.3.2. Boosting automotive production and sales

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of different alternatives

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Feldspar Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. K-feldspar

6.3. Plagioclase feldspar



7. Feldspar Market, by End-Use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ceramics

7.3. Fillers

7.4. Glass



8. Americas Feldspar Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Feldspar Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Feldspar Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH

12.2. Asia Mineral Processing Co., Ltd.

12.3. Eczacibasi Holding A.S.

12.4. Gimpex Limited

12.5. Gottfried Feldspat GmbH

12.6. I Minerals Inc

12.7. Imerys S.A.

12.8. Kaltun Madencilik AS

12.9. KMK GRANIT, a.s.

12.10. LB MINERALS, Ltd.

12.11. Mahavir Minerals Ltd

12.12. Micronized Group

12.13. Micronized South Africa Limited

12.14. Minerali Industriali Srl

12.15. Pacer Corporation

12.16. Paladino Mining & Development Corp.

12.17. Polat Maden

12.18. Quarzwerke GmbH

12.19. Reade International Corp

12.20. Sibelco Nordic AS

12.21. Sun Minerals

12.22. The Quartz Corp.

12.23. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7luuz6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets