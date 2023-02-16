Insights on the Ferrocement Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight Construction Materials in Offshore Construction Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ferrocement Market, Application, Manufacturing Process, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferrocement market is anticipated to flourish with an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight construction materials in offshore construction.

Structures made from ferrocement are comparatively less thick; therefore, they have less self-weight and facilitate rapid and easy installation at offshore construction sites.

Apart from this, the increasing investments and expenditure on the development of infrastructure of both residential and commercial sectors, primarily due to increasing population, and strong economic growth in both developed and developing countries, is further adding to the demand for ferrocement in the construction industry across the globe.



Ferrocement refers to a construction material made up of thin cement slabs reinforced with light wire steel mesh. A large number of small diameter wire meshes are uniformly spread in a cross-sectional form to make the concrete material strong. It is utilized to build relatively thin, strong, and hard structures of numerous shapes and sizes, such as water tanks, shell roofs, boats, etc.

Ferrocement offers excellent mechanical characteristics at relatively lower prices and has better durability as compared to ordinary available reinforced concrete.

Additionally, ferrocement is resistant to shrinkage and has the capacity to undergo large deformations before high deflection or cracking. As a result, it is utilized in several applications such as Housing, Marine, Agriculture, Rural Energy, Water Supply & Sanitation, etc.



Moreover, ferrocement is considered an ideal material to repair and strengthen old and deteriorated buildings and other structures as it facilitates uniform distribution and a high surface-area-to-volume ratio of the wire mesh. As a result, it has high resistance to cracking and is highly preferred for repairing and renovation work in numerous industries.

Apart from this, with the flourishing agriculture industry across the globe, the application of ferrocement in manufacturing agricultural tools such as grain storage tanks, water tanks, pipes, irrigation, drainage channels, silos, and underground pits are also bolstering. As a result, the global ferrocement market is expected to witness robust growth over the coming years.



Company Profile



Constro-tech Innovative Components, Star Ferro, Milinkovic Company, NBM&CW, and am-cor inc are some of the major market leaders of the Global ferrocement market.



Report Scope



In this report, Global ferrocement market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Ferrocement Market, by Application:

Housing

Marine

Agriculture

rural energy

water supply & sanitation

Others

Global Ferrocement Market, by Manufacturing Process:

Hand plastering

Semi mechanized

Guniting

Centrifuging

Global Ferrocement Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle east and Africa

South America .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21yucs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets