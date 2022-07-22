Insights on the Fertility Test United States Market to 2027 - Players Include Vio Health Tech, Fairhaven Health, Hamilton Thorne and Hilin Life Products

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Fertility Test Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A fertility test is a procedure by which the fertility of males or females can assess and search the fertile window during a month. Fertility tests are assessed by ovulation test kits, fertility monitors, and sperm testing. The increasing infertility prevalence and rising maternal age directly impact male and female fertility, driving the demand for fertility tests.



The U.S. fertility test market is likely to develop due to favorable demographic and social/cultural shifts due to attractive long-term growth.



With the help of testing, gynecologists/doctors quickly analyze the barrier factors that restrict the pregnancy. Moreover, the increasing awareness in teenagers and maternal age groups, both men and women, is driving the demand for home care kits. The rapidly advancing medical device industry has made a significant impact on the growth of the global fertility test market. The industry is highly competitive, and the vendors are increasingly focused on making partnerships and broadening the product portfolio to maintain a competitive edge over other players.



Key Highlights

Recently, homecare test kits have been increasing rapidly due to convenience in testing, affordable price, easy availability, ease of carrying, and safer options during the pandemic.

The average marriage age increases year by year in the U.S. as young individuals care about their career and financial stability more than marriage. Increasing age can lead to infertility both in male and female bodies. This is driving demand in the U.S. Fertility testing devices market.

The online sales distribution channel in the industry is expected to witness absolute growth of over 55% during the forecast period. Amazon, Flipkart, & online pharmacies such as apollo pharmacies, very well health, PharmEasy, Hims, Medlife, and GoodRx are some of the country's online sale distribution channels. The impact of COVID-19 has boosted sales through online distribution channels.

Market Opportunities and Trends

Increasing Adoption of At-Home Fertility Testing Kits.



As per the National Centre for Biotechnology Information study report, home-based fertility testing devices are easy to use and provide accurate results that are easy to understand. The introduction of digital display with test kits also made it easier to interpret the results, which propelled the higher adoption of the kits leading to the growth of the market. The availability of fertility tests such as ovulation test kits. Fertility monitors and sperm test kits by e-commerce channels, hospitals pharmacies, and retail pharmacies give tremendous opportunity for market growth.



Due to the rising concern and increasing awareness, the male fertility sperm test is also made widely available. Most of the time, men hesitate to visit clinics or fertility centers for testing. They can do the same at the convenience of their home using home test kits. As fertility services are costly in the U.S., patients opt for at-home fertility testing kits to test, monitor and conceive.



Rising Concern About Infertility And Increasing Hospital Visits.

The government support for family planning and reproductive health has helped raise fertility-related awareness in the U.S. The U.S. government has supported people for reproductive health (R.H.) and family planning (F.P.) for the last 50 years. It has now shifted the focus on the concern about fertility problems. The U.S. is a large market for fertility tests and services.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the Total Value of the U.S. Fertility Test Market by 2027?

2. By 2027 Which Sales Channel Will Sell More Fertility Test Kits?

3. What Are the Key Trends in The U.S. Fertility Testing Industry?

4. Which Product Segment is Expected to Garner The Highest Traction Within the U.S. Fertility Test Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Adoption of At-Home Fertility Testing Kits

8.2 Late Marriages and Pregnancy Trends in the US

8.3 Rising Acceptance of Sperm Test Kits by Men



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Concern Over Infertility and Increasing Hospital Visits

9.2 Increasing Maternal Age & Late Marriages

9.3 Prevalence of Infertility-Causing Diseases

9.4 Increasing Awareness of Fertility Problems



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Alternative Test Options for Fertility Test Kits

10.2 Accuracy & Knowledge of Fertility Care



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Product

12.4 Ovulation Test Kit

12.5 Fertility Monitors

12.6 Sperm Test Kits



13 Gender

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Gender

13.4 Female

13.5 Male



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Distribution Channel

14.4 Online Sales Channel

14.5 Retail Pharmacies

14.6 Hospital Pharmacies



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 End-User

15.4 Homecare

15.5 Fertility & Specialty Hospitals

15.6 Hospitals



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competition Overview

16.2 Market Share Analysis



17 Key Company Profiles

17.1 Ab Analitica

17.2 Advacare Pharma

17.3 Biozhena

17.4 Dna Diagnostics Center

17.5 Vio Health Tech

17.6 Fairhaven Health

17.7 Hamilton Thorne

17.8 Hilin Life Products

17.9 Give Legacy

17.10 Ixensor

17.11 Lady Technologies

17.12 Letsgetchecked

17.13 Medical Electronic Systems

17.14 Modern Fertility

17.15 Natalist

17.16 Oova

17.17 Premom

17.18 Quanovate

17.19 Raiing Medical

17.20 Sugentech

17.21 Samplytics Technologies Private Limited

17.22 Swimcount

17.23 Swiss Precision Diagnostics

17.24 Teco Diagnostics

17.25 Uebe Medical

17.26 Valley Electronics



18 Report Summary

18.1 Key Takeaways

18.2 Strategic Recommendations



19 Quantitative Summary

19.1 Product

19.2 Gender

19.3 Distribution Channel

19.4 End-User



20 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7ouoh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets