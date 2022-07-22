Insights on the Fertility Test United States Market to 2027 - Players Include Vio Health Tech, Fairhaven Health, Hamilton Thorne and Hilin Life Products

Jul 22, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Fertility Test Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A fertility test is a procedure by which the fertility of males or females can assess and search the fertile window during a month. Fertility tests are assessed by ovulation test kits, fertility monitors, and sperm testing. The increasing infertility prevalence and rising maternal age directly impact male and female fertility, driving the demand for fertility tests.
The U.S. fertility test market is likely to develop due to favorable demographic and social/cultural shifts due to attractive long-term growth.
With the help of testing, gynecologists/doctors quickly analyze the barrier factors that restrict the pregnancy. Moreover, the increasing awareness in teenagers and maternal age groups, both men and women, is driving the demand for home care kits. The rapidly advancing medical device industry has made a significant impact on the growth of the global fertility test market. The industry is highly competitive, and the vendors are increasingly focused on making partnerships and broadening the product portfolio to maintain a competitive edge over other players.
Key Highlights
- Recently, homecare test kits have been increasing rapidly due to convenience in testing, affordable price, easy availability, ease of carrying, and safer options during the pandemic.
- The average marriage age increases year by year in the U.S. as young individuals care about their career and financial stability more than marriage. Increasing age can lead to infertility both in male and female bodies. This is driving demand in the U.S. Fertility testing devices market.
- The online sales distribution channel in the industry is expected to witness absolute growth of over 55% during the forecast period. Amazon, Flipkart, & online pharmacies such as apollo pharmacies, very well health, PharmEasy, Hims, Medlife, and GoodRx are some of the country's online sale distribution channels. The impact of COVID-19 has boosted sales through online distribution channels.
Market Opportunities and Trends
Increasing Adoption of At-Home Fertility Testing Kits.
As per the National Centre for Biotechnology Information study report, home-based fertility testing devices are easy to use and provide accurate results that are easy to understand. The introduction of digital display with test kits also made it easier to interpret the results, which propelled the higher adoption of the kits leading to the growth of the market. The availability of fertility tests such as ovulation test kits. Fertility monitors and sperm test kits by e-commerce channels, hospitals pharmacies, and retail pharmacies give tremendous opportunity for market growth.
Due to the rising concern and increasing awareness, the male fertility sperm test is also made widely available. Most of the time, men hesitate to visit clinics or fertility centers for testing. They can do the same at the convenience of their home using home test kits. As fertility services are costly in the U.S., patients opt for at-home fertility testing kits to test, monitor and conceive.
Rising Concern About Infertility And Increasing Hospital Visits.
The government support for family planning and reproductive health has helped raise fertility-related awareness in the U.S. The U.S. government has supported people for reproductive health (R.H.) and family planning (F.P.) for the last 50 years. It has now shifted the focus on the concern about fertility problems. The U.S. is a large market for fertility tests and services.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the Total Value of the U.S. Fertility Test Market by 2027?
2. By 2027 Which Sales Channel Will Sell More Fertility Test Kits?
3. What Are the Key Trends in The U.S. Fertility Testing Industry?
4. Which Product Segment is Expected to Garner The Highest Traction Within the U.S. Fertility Test Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Adoption of At-Home Fertility Testing Kits
8.2 Late Marriages and Pregnancy Trends in the US
8.3 Rising Acceptance of Sperm Test Kits by Men
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Concern Over Infertility and Increasing Hospital Visits
9.2 Increasing Maternal Age & Late Marriages
9.3 Prevalence of Infertility-Causing Diseases
9.4 Increasing Awareness of Fertility Problems
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Alternative Test Options for Fertility Test Kits
10.2 Accuracy & Knowledge of Fertility Care
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Product
12.4 Ovulation Test Kit
12.5 Fertility Monitors
12.6 Sperm Test Kits
13 Gender
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Gender
13.4 Female
13.5 Male
14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Distribution Channel
14.4 Online Sales Channel
14.5 Retail Pharmacies
14.6 Hospital Pharmacies
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 End-User
15.4 Homecare
15.5 Fertility & Specialty Hospitals
15.6 Hospitals
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competition Overview
16.2 Market Share Analysis
17 Key Company Profiles
17.1 Ab Analitica
17.2 Advacare Pharma
17.3 Biozhena
17.4 Dna Diagnostics Center
17.5 Vio Health Tech
17.6 Fairhaven Health
17.7 Hamilton Thorne
17.8 Hilin Life Products
17.9 Give Legacy
17.10 Ixensor
17.11 Lady Technologies
17.12 Letsgetchecked
17.13 Medical Electronic Systems
17.14 Modern Fertility
17.15 Natalist
17.16 Oova
17.17 Premom
17.18 Quanovate
17.19 Raiing Medical
17.20 Sugentech
17.21 Samplytics Technologies Private Limited
17.22 Swimcount
17.23 Swiss Precision Diagnostics
17.24 Teco Diagnostics
17.25 Uebe Medical
17.26 Valley Electronics
18 Report Summary
18.1 Key Takeaways
18.2 Strategic Recommendations
19 Quantitative Summary
19.1 Product
19.2 Gender
19.3 Distribution Channel
19.4 End-User
20 Appendix
