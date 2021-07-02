Insights on the Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market to 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fetal bovine serum is projected to have a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the liquid fraction of clotted blood from fetal calves, depleted of cells, fibrin, and clotting factors, but containing a large number of nutritional and macro-molecular factors essential for cell growth. Bovine serum albumin is the major component of FBS. Growth factors in FBS are essential for the maintenance and growth of cultured cells. FBS also contains a variety of small molecules such as amino acids, sugars, lipids, and hormones.



The market growth is driven by extensive demand for fetal bovine serum in drug discovery and R&D, from basic research to specialty assays. Besides, its significant demand in cell culture as an ideal cell growth supplement and growing preference over other types of cell culture sera is also fueling the growth of the market. There are a variety of fetal bovine serum grades including standard and specialty grades available in the market based on application. The increasing R&D activities for novel drugs, expansion of bio-pharmaceutical industries, and increase in investment and funding from the government also play a significant role in the growth of the fetal bovine serum market.



However, the ethical and scientific concerns associated with the potential misuse of biotechnology research practices and the shortfall of skilled personnel hinder the fetal bovine serum market. The rapid advancement in R&D activities and new drug developments by private and government sectors are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the global fetal bovine serum market.



Segmental Outlook



The global Fetal Bovine Serum market is segmented into product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the market is sub-segmented into charcoal-stripped, chromatographic, dialyzed FBS, stem cell, and others. Among these, the stem cell segment is expected to grow significantly owing to the adoption of these stem cells in various animal cell cultures. Based on end-user, the market is classified into bioproduct & pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, academic institutes, and others. Similarly, by application, the fetal bovine serum market is categorized into industrial research and scientific research.



Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Share by Application, 2020(%)



The Cell Culture Maintenance Sub-Segment dominated the Fetal Bovine Serum Market.



Among, application, the cell culture maintenance sub-segment in scientific research held the major market share in 2020, and it is also expected to maintain its dominance in terms of growth during the forecast period. It is most widely used as a supplement during cell culture media exceeds cell culture testing standards to identify growth factors responsible for cultured cells. Thus, the use of fetal bovine serum in cell culture due to its high quantity of hormones, carrier proteins, and macro-molecular proteins to promote growth medium will lead to the growth of this segment which, in turn, further drives the market growth.



Regional Outlook



Geographically, the global Fetal Bovine Serum market is classified into four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)).



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand for advanced healthcare facilities in emerging economies of the region. Additionally, the increasing focus of major market players towards the development of innovative products by collaborating with other market players in the region further provide ample opportunity to market.



Moreover, the increasing interest of the government and regulatory bodies towards stem cell research and development activities in emerging economies such as India and China are some other factors that are contributing to the growth of the fetal bovine serum market in Asia-Pacific. Apart from this, the infrastructural development and rise in outsourcing of research activities to the contract research organizations (CRO) coupled with low-cost fuels the market growth.



Geographically, North America dominated the fetal bovine serum market in 2020, and is expected to grow continuously during the forecast period. The factors that drive the growth of the fetal bovine serum market in the region include the growing awareness about fetal bovine serums among the population and rising funding for R&D activities. North America has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, owing to which, the companies invest largely in the development of an innovative platform for cell culture systems. North America is the largest market for manufacturing bio-pharmaceutical and laboratory products, hence create enormous opportunities for the fetal bovine serum market that drives the market in the region.



Market Players Outlook



Some of the key players in the fetal bovine serum market contributing significantly by providing different types of products and increasing their geographical presence across the globe. The key players of the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, General Electric, Merck KGaA, PAN-Biotech GmbH, HiMedia Laboratories, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Corning Inc., among others. To survive in the market, these market players adopt different marketing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, R&D, product launches, and geographical expansions so on. For instance, in January 2019, Bio-Tech Corp., acquired Atlanta Biologicals based in Georgia specialized in the making of bovine-derived serum that promotes cell growth during the biotech experiment. With this acquisition, Bio-Tech Corp. has expanded its product portfolio in tissue-culture reagents with cell culture and tissue regeneration capabilities of Atlanta Biologicals in fetal bovine serum.



The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global Fetal Bovine Serum market. Based on the availability of data, information related to pipeline products, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market By Product Type

5.1.1. Charcoal Stripped

5.1.2. Chromatographic

5.1.3. Dialyzed FBS

5.1.4. Stem Cell

5.1.5. Others (Exosome Depleted)

5.2. Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market By End-User

5.2.1. Bioproduct & Pharmaceutical Company

5.2.2. Research Laboratory

5.2.3. Academic Institute

5.2.4. Others (Cell Bank)

5.3. Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market, By Application

5.3.1. Industrial Research

5.3.1.1. Antibody Production

5.3.1.2. Veterinary Applications

5.3.2. Scientific Research

5.3.2.1. Cell Culture Maintenance

5.3.2.2. Exosome Research

5.3.2.3. Immunoassays Methods



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korean

6.3.5. ASEAN

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World

6.4.1. Latin America

6.4.2. Middle East Africa



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Access Biologicals LLC

7.2. Animal Technologies, Inc.

7.3. Atlanta Biologicals (R&D Systems, Inc.)

7.4. Axil Scientific Pte Ltd

7.5. Biological Industries Ltd.

7.6. Biowest SAS

7.7. Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.

7.8. Corning Inc.

7.9. Cytiva

7.10. ExCell Biotech Co., Ltd.

7.11. General Electric Co.

7.12. HiMedia Laboratories

7.13. Life Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd

7.14. Merck KGaA

7.15. Moregate Biotech

7.16. Nucleus Biologics

7.17. PAN-Biotech GmbH

7.18. Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Inc.

7.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.20. Tissue Culture Biologicals

7.21. TCS Biosciences Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el5skq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

