Insights on the Fibre to the X (FTTX) Global Market to 2026 - Rising Need for Internet Connectivity Presents Opportunities

The Global Fibre to the X (FTTX) Market is estimated to be USD 13.29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21. 67 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.27%.



The factors such as constant demand for faster application performance, improvement of interactivity in devices, increased data transfer capability, faster data transfer speed, reduced busy signals, support multiple concurrent sessions, stream videos faster have increased the demand for higher bandwidth. These factors have prompted the demand for the Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market. The increasing use of fiber for cloud computing and the rising demand for triple and quad-play services will increase the market further. However, some factors, such as time, cost, and complexity in infrastructure, may hinder market growth.



The increasing need for internet-enabled devices and Internet connectivity is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



The Global Fibre to the X (FTTX) Market is segmented further based on Architecture, Distribution Network, Product, Vertical, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF, Commscope, Corning, DuPont, Fujikura, Fiberx, Transform - X, Huawei, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Acceleration in Demand of Higher Bandwidth

4.1.2 The Growing Use of Fiber for Cloud Computing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Time and Cost Required in the Installation

4.2.2 The Complexity of Fiber Deployment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Growing Need for Internet-Enabled Devices

4.3.2 Rising Need for Internet Connectivity

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Management of Post Fiber Deployment



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Architecture

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fiber to the Premises/Home/Building (FTTP/FTTH/FTTB)

6.2.1 Fiber to the Desktop (FTTD)

6.2.2 Fiber to the Office (FTTO)

6.3 Fiber to the Node/Curb/Kerb/Closet/Cabinet (FTTN/FTTC/FTTK)

6.4 Fiber to the Antenna (FTTA)



7 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Distribution Network

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passive Optical Network (PON)

7.3 Active Optical Network (AON)



8 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

8.3 Optical Network Terminal/Unit (ONT/ONU)

8.4 Optical Splitter

8.5 Others



9 Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Telecommunications

9.2.2 Railway

9.2.3 Energy & Power

9.2.4 Others

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Malls

9.3.2 Offices

9.3.3 Others

9.4 Residential



10 Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alfocom Technology

12.2 Allied Telesis

12.3 AT&T

12.4 BASF

12.5 CenturyLink Fiber Gigabit

12.6 Commscope

12.7 Corning

12.8 Crown Castle Fiber

12.9 DuPont

12.10 EarthLink Fiber

12.11 Fiberhome

12.12 Fiberx

12.13 Frontier Communications

12.14 Fujikura

12.15 Furukawa Electric

12.16 Hengtong

12.17 Huawei

12.18 Johns Manville

12.19 Owens Corning

12.20 PacTech

12.21 Prysmian

12.22 Sumitomo Electric

12.23 Sun Telecommunication

12.24 Transform - X

12.25 YOFC



13 Appendix



