Insights on the Financial Advisory Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton and Boston Consulting Among Others
Feb 19, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Advisory - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Financial Advisory Market to Reach US$124.4 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Financial Advisory estimated at US$82.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Financial Advisory market in the U. S. is estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Accenture PLC
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Boston Consulting Group, The
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Ernst & Young Global Limited
- KPMG International Cooperative
- McKinsey & Company
- Oliver Wyman
- PWC
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Financial Advisory Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 32
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmqbnv
SOURCE Research and Markets
