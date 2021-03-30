Insights on the Fixed POS Terminal Global Market to 2026 - Featuring PAX Global Technology, Verifone Systems & Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fixed POS Terminal Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fixed POS terminal market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2021-2026.



The global fixed POS terminal market is expected to undergo several transformations during the forecast period. The demand and adoption of contactless EMV-compliant POS terminals are high due to the introduction of cloud-based POS terminals and the high demand for NFC-complaint POS terminals. Europe and North America are expected to witness a high demand for fixed POS terminals during the forecast period as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased contactless and cashless payment modes. The payment acceptance model has transformed from a hardware-centric payment acceptance model to a software and services-centric one, which, in the future, is expected to emerge as the recurring as-a-service revenue model based on their cloud-based platform.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the fixed POS terminal market during the forecast period:

Advances in Cloud-based POS Terminals

High Demand for NFC POS Terminals

High Adoption of EMV-Compliant POS Terminals

The study considers the present scenario of the fixed POS terminal market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Fixed POS Terminal Market Segmentation



The global fixed POS terminal market research report includes a detailed segmentation by compliance, technology, end-user, geography. Retail has been one of the key end-users for fixed POS terminals. Small businesses around the world have shown an increased inclination toward the adoption of electronic cash. The popularity of IoT and the rise in internet penetration across the world have significantly pushed the use of electronic money and payment cards. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, the retail sector witnessed a steep decline in revenue. However, Q2, 2020 pushed the market toward recovery as lockdown restrictions were eased in several parts of the world, especially APAC. In India, about 54.70 million credit cards were in service, along with over 852.40 million debit cards till May 2020. Moreover, demonetization boosted the usage of payment cards, thereby increasing the market growth.



The global EMV market has witnessed a significant boom in recent years. Emerging markets such as India have implemented structured regulations to promote EMV POS terminals. Changes in regulatory compliance have pushed the market toward the adoption of EMV cards. With the significant rise in the adoption of EMV compliance, the market is expected to grow at a double-digit growth during the forecast period.



NFC-complaint POS terminals crossed 70 million units in 2020. The NFC-compliant market displayed a strong momentum in 2020, and it is expected to observe an incremental growth of over 29 million units by 2026. NFC-ready devices are creating a buzz in emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey, and China. The increasing emphasis on the use of EMV-enabled cards has boosted the segment growth.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the projected market size & growth rate of the fixed POS terminal market?

2. What innovations are observed in cloud-based POS terminals in the market?

3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global fixed POS terminal market share?

4. Why is the Asia Pacific POS terminals market on the rise? What is the growth rate of the APAC fixed POS terminal market in terms of unit shipment?

5. Who are the major vendors in the fixed POS terminal market? What are the threats faced by new vendors in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Historic Overview

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Product Life Cycle

7.4 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade



8 Market Opportunity & Trends

8.1 Advances In Cloud-Based POS Terminal

8.2 Increasing Demand for NFC POS Terminal

8.3 Growth In Acquisition & Mergers



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Demand In End-User Industries

9.2 High Adoption Of EMV-Compliant POS Terminals

9.3 COVID-19 Inducing Cashless Transactions



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rise In mPOS Terminal Adoption

10.2 Growth In Mobile App-Based Payments

10.3 Increased Cyber Fraud In Money Transactions



11 Value Chain

11.1 Overview



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Historical Data 2015-2019

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Cost Of Ownership

12.4 Use Of POS Terminals: Case Scenarios

12.5 COVID-19 Impact on Global Payment Gateways

12.6 Innovation in POS Terminal

12.7 Pre & Post COVID Market Forecast

12.8 Geography

12.9 Compliance

12.10 Technology

12.11 End-User

12.12 Five Forces Analysis



13 Compliance

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 EMV Compliance

13.5 Non-EMV Compliance



14 Technology

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 NFC

14.5 NON-NFC



15 End-Users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Retail

15.5 Restaurant

15.6 Warehouse & Distribution

15.7 Healthcare

15.8 Gym & Fitness Center

15.9 Hospitality

15.10 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine- Revenue

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine- Unit Shipment

16.3 Overview



17 APAC

17.1 Historical Data 2015-2019

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Compliance

17.4 Technology

17.5 End-User

17.6 Key Countries

17.7 China

17.8 India

17.9 Japan

17.10 Australia

17.11 Vietnam



18 Latin America

18.1 Historical Data 2015-2019

18.2 Compliance

18.3 Technology

18.4 End-User

18.5 Key Countries

18.6 Brazil

18.7 Mexico

18.8 Argentina



19 Middle East & Africa

19.1 Historical Data 2015-2019

19.2 Compliance

19.3 Technology

19.4 End-User

19.5 Key Countries

19.6 Saudi Arabia

19.7 UAE

19.8 South Africa



20 North America

20.1 Historical Data 2015-2019

20.2 Compliance

20.3 Technology

20.4 End-User

20.5 Key Countries

20.6 United States

20.7 Canada



21 Europe

21.1 Historical Data 2015-2019

21.2 Compliance

21.3 Technology

21.4 End-User

21.5 Key Countries

21.6 UK

21.7 Germany

21.8 France

21.9 Spain

21.10 Italy

21.11 Nordics



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Overview

22.2 Market Structure & Mapping of Competition



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Ingenico Group (WORLDLINE)

23.2 Fujian Newland Payment Technology

23.3 PAX Global Technology

23.4 Verifone Systems

23.5 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology (NEXGO)



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 FISERV

24.2 Cybernet

24.3 SZZT Electronics

24.4 USA Technologies

24.5 Visiontek Linkwell Telesystems

24.6 Centerm

24.7 BBPOS

24.8 DSPREAD Technology

24.9 Castles Technology

24.10 Bitel Corporation

24.11 New POS Technology Limited (NEW POS)

24.12 Sunyard System Engineering

24.13 Spire Payments

24.14 Shenzhen Justtide (Justtide)

24.15 Spectra Technologies

24.16 Vanstone Electronic (BEIJING)

24.17 DATECS

24.18 Yarus

24.19 WIZARPOS

24.20 Youtransactor

24.21 Equinox Payments

24.22 Bluebird

24.23 UIC

24.24 Panasonic Corporation

24.25 GERTEC

24.26 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

24.27 Toshiba TEC Corporation



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Appendix

26.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twmdbp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

