Insights on the Flat Safety Mirrors Global Market to 2027 - Featuring DuraVision, Fred Silver and Safe Fleet Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 16, 2021, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flat Safety Mirrors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flat Safety Mirrors estimated at US$ 8.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 10.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Flat Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 2.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Ashtree Vision & Safety
  • Clarke's Safety Mirrors
  • DuraVision
  • Fred Silver
  • H2
  • Lester L. Brossard Company
  • Safe Fleet
  • Se-Kure Domes & Mirrors
  • Smartech Safety Solutions
  • Walker Glass;

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Flat Safety Mirrors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abazui

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

$3.3 Billion Worldwide Patient Lifting Equipment Industry to 2027 ...

The Worldwide CNG & LPG Vehicle Industry is Expected to Grow...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics