Insights on the Floating Solar Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Trina Solar, Konca Solar Cell and Pristine Sun Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Solar Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global floating solar market to accurately gauge its potential development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the floating solar market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the floating solar market will progress during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the floating solar market that aid companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the floating solar market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the floating solar market. The report estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of volume (MW) and value (US$ Mn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the floating solar market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the floating solar market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Report on Floating Solar Market

The report provides detailed information about the global floating solar market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the market growth. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global floating solar market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which capacity segment would emerge as a revenue generator for the global floating solar market during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenues in the competitive global floating solar market?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global floating solar market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global floating solar market?

Which type segment is expected to offer maximum potential in the global floating solar market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. Degree of Competition

3.3. Regulatory Scenario

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. List of Technology Providers



4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Capacity

6.1. Key Findings and Introduction

6.2. Global Floating Solar Market Value Share Analysis, by Capacity, 2020-2031

6.2.1. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Below 5 MW, 2020-2031

6.2.2. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by 5MW - 50 MW, 2020-2031

6.2.3. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Above 50 MW, 2020-2031

6.2.4. Global Floating Solar Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Capacity



7. Global Floating Solar Market Analysis, by Type

7.1. Key Findings and Introduction

7.2. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2020-2031

7.2.1. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Stationary Floating Solar, 2020-2031

7.2.2. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solar-tracking Floating Solar, 2020-2031

7.3. Global Floating Solar Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



8. Global Floating Solar Market Analysis, by Region, 2020-2031

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

8.3. Global Floating Solar Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031



10. Europe Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031



11. Asia Pacific Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031



12. Rest of World Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Global Floating Solar Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)

13.2. Floating Solar Company Profiles

13.2.1. Trina Solar

13.2.1.1. Company Details

13.2.1.2. Company Description

13.2.1.3. Business Overview

13.2.1.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.2. Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (Sharp Corporation)

13.2.2.1. Company Details

13.2.2.2. Company Description

13.2.2.3. Business Overview

13.2.2.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.3. Konca Solar Cell Co., Ltd (Konca Solar)

13.2.3.1. Company Details

13.2.3.2. Company Description

13.2.3.3. Business Overview

13.2.3.4. Financial Overview

13.2.3.5. Strategic Overview

13.2.4. KYOCERA Corporation

13.2.4.1. Company Details

13.2.4.2. Company Description

13.2.4.3. Business Overview

13.2.4.4. Financial Overview

13.2.4.5. Strategic Overview

13.2.5. JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd.

13.2.5.1. Company Details

13.2.5.2. Company Description

13.2.5.3. Business Overview

13.2.6. Yingli Solar

13.2.6.1. Company Details

13.2.6.2. Company Description

13.2.6.3. Business Overview

13.2.7. Ciel & Terre International

13.2.7.1. Company Details

13.2.7.2. Company Description

13.2.7.3. Business Overview

13.2.8. GreenYellow (Thailand) Limited

13.2.8.1. Company Details

13.2.8.2. Company Description

13.2.8.3. Business Overview

13.2.8.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.9. Cleantech Solar

13.2.9.1. Company Details

13.2.9.2. Company Description

13.2.9.3. Business Overview

13.2.9.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.10. Solarvest Holdings Berhad

13.2.10.1. Company Details

13.2.10.2. Company Description

13.2.10.3. Business Overview

13.2.10.4. Financial Overview

13.2.10.5. Strategic Overview

13.2.11. NOVATON AG

13.2.11.1. Company Details

13.2.11.2. Company Description

13.2.11.3. Business Overview

13.2.12. Pristine Sun Corp

13.2.12.1. Company Details

13.2.12.2. Company Description

13.2.12.3. Business Overview

13.3. Solar Pontoon Company Profiles

13.3.1. SUNGROW

13.3.1.1. Company Details

13.3.1.2. Company Description

13.3.1.3. Business Overview

13.3.1.4. Strategic Overview

13.3.2. SUMITOMO MITSUI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

13.3.2.1. Company Details

13.3.2.2. Company Description

13.3.2.3. Business Overview

13.3.2.4. Financial Overview

13.3.3. Xiamen Mibet New Energy Co., Ltd.

13.3.3.1. Company Details

13.3.3.2. Company Description

13.3.3.3. Business Overview

13.3.3.4. Strategic Overview

13.3.4. SCG Chemicals Co.

13.3.4.1. Company Details

13.3.4.2. Company Description

13.3.4.3. Business Overview

13.3.4.4. Strategic Overview

13.3.5. Aqua-Dock

13.3.5.1. Company Details

13.3.5.2. Company Description

13.3.5.3. Business Overview

13.3.6. VARI PONTOON PVT LTD.

13.3.6.1. Company Details

13.3.6.2. Company Description

13.3.6.3. Business Overview

13.3.7. Shree Ganga Polytech Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.7.1. Company Details

13.3.7.2. Company Description

13.3.7.3. Business Overview

13.3.8. Xiamen Fasten Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

13.3.8.1. Company Details

13.3.8.2. Company Description

13.3.8.3. Business Overview

13.3.9. Zhongshan Jinting Plastic Hardware Co., Ltd.

13.3.9.1. Company Details

13.3.9.2. Company Description

13.3.9.3. Business Overview



14. Primary Research - Key Insights



15. Appendix



16. Research Methodology and Assumptions



