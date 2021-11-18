Insights on the FMCG Logistics Global Market to 2027 - Emergence of Last Mile Deliveries Coupled With Logistics Automation Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FMCG Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation, Product Type, and Service Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FMCG logistics involves the movement of fast movable consumer goods from one place to another in a shorter time span. This involves services, such as material handling, packaging, transportation, inventory, security, and warehousing, which can be scaled according to customer needs and market conditions. FMCG logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of materials or goods from manufacturers to consumers.



Logistics is widely known as the process of coordinating and moving resources, such as equipment, food, liquids, inventory, materials, and other products, from one location to the storage or the desired destination. It is the management of the flow of goods from one point of origin to the point of consumption to meet the requirement of customers. FMCG logistics management focuses on the efficiency and effective management of daily activities concerning the transportation of daily usable goods from one place to another.



Moreover, the FMCG logistics market comprises third-party logistics (3PL), fourth-party logistics (4PL), inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics, green logistics, military logistics, and other logistics service. This process provides efficient and effective transportation & storage of goods and services. At present, FMCG logistics services are widely being used in various applications, including warehousing, procurement, supply chain, material handling, inbound & outbound transportation, packaging, and inventory.



At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe. China dominated the global market in 2019, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



The global FMCG logistics market is driven by rise in penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG logistics industry, changing lifestyles, rapidly evolving consumer habits, growth in disposable income, rise of tech-driven logistics services, and increase in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices.



Moreover, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service hamper the growth of the global market. However, last mile deliveries, logistics automation, cost cutting, and lead time reduction due to the adoption of multi-modal system are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global FMCG logistics market.



The global FMCG logistics market is segmented based on product type, service type, mode of transportation, and region. Product type includes food & beverages, personal care, household care, and other consumables. Service type includes transportation, warehousing, and value added services. Mode of transportation includes railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2019)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG industry

3.5.1.2. Changing lifestyles & consumer habits coupled with the rise in disposable income

3.5.1.3. Rise in tech-driven logistics services and growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs

3.5.2.2. Lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation

3.5.3.2. Cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system

3.6. Impact of the COVID-19 on the market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trend

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the logistics industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: FMCG LOGISTICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Food & beverages

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Personal care

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Household care

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other consumables

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: FMCG LOGISTICS MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Transportation

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Warehousing

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Value added services

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: FMCG LOGISTICS MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Railways

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Airways

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Roadways

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Waterways

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: FMCG LOGISTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. A. P. MOLLER - MAERSK

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. C. H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. DB SCHENKER (DEUTSCHE BAHN GROUP (DB GROUP))

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP)

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. DSV (DSV PANALPINA)

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. FEDEX

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. GEODIS

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.7.4. Business performance

8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. KUEHNE+NAGEL

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. (UPS)

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.10. XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



