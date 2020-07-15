Insights on the Footwear Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Footwear Market by Type, Material, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global footwearmarket size was valued at $365.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $530.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Growing health and fitness awareness among people is boosting the growth of footwear market. Moreover,rise in trend of fitness exercises such as Zumba (a dance form) and Yoga (exercise activity) is generating huge demand for sports shoes among individuals. Rise in number of sport lovers and fan followers of sports such as football, basket balls, and hockey is further creating higher demand for cleats and shoes required for respective sports. In addition, upcoming Summer Olympic Games in 2020 in Tokyo is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players to launch new products and endorse their products to enhance their offerings. Therefore, it will result in driving the growth of market.



Along with men and women, children now a days demand for fancy, stylish, colorful, and sports-inspired footwear. Increase in number of children engaged in various sports activities fuels the demand for athletic footwear. This has increased large demand for football, basketball, hockey, tennis, baseball and many other sports footwear among children. Along with sport footwear, stylish sneakers, flip-flops, slip-ons, boots, and casual shoes are witnessing huge demand among children, which drives the growth of the overall market.



With increase in demand for fancy yet comfortable footwear, affordable pricing and enhanced designs of footwear at a cheaper price is expected to boost the overall growth of the industry. Moreover, various sportswear brands such as Nike, New Balance, and Under Armour are adopting 3D printing technology in footwear production. Such features attract the attention of the customers for purchasing the footwear, which is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. However, presently ban on cow slaughter and its associated leather products led to shortage of leather as raw material for the footwear industry. Inadequate availability of hide or skin, which are essential raw materials for leather footwear products has resulted in high prices of leather across the world.



Furthermore, the demand for leather footwear is high, as it is regarded as a premium product in this industry. However, ban on the use of leather in footwear manufacturing by the Council for Leather Exports, India has ultimately reduced the production of leather footwear in India, which is a major exports hub of developed countries. High price of leather is restricting individuals to buy leather footwear, which are sold at comparatively higher prices, thereby restricting the market growth.



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the footwear market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of market share.

The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Depending on type, the nonathletic segment dominatedthe global footwear market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By material, the non-leathersegment accounted for highest share in the footwear market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of end user, the women segment led the global footwear market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

As per distribution channel, the specialty stores was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 41.4% footwear market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Impacting Factors of Footwear Market Are Elaborated Below:

2.1.2.1. Changing Lifestyles

2.1.2.2. Increasing Health Awareness

2.1.2.3. Rising Number of Working Professionals

2.1.2.4. Increasing Disposable Income

2.1.2.5. Rising Number of Sports Inspired Children

2.1.2.6. Rising Price of Raw Material

2.1.3. Top Investment Pocket

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Footwear Industry/Market

3.2.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Moderate Threat of Substitution

3.2.4. High Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. High Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Supplier

3.3.2. Footwear Manufacturer

3.3.3. Distributors

3.3.4. Consumers

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.1.1. Changes in Lifestyles

3.1.1.2. Increase in Health Awareness

3.1.1.3. Surge in Government Investment in Sports Events

3.1.1.4. Rise in Number of Sports-Inspired Children

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.2.1. Availability of Counterfeit Products

3.1.2.2. Government Rules and Regulation Towards Leather Products

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rise in Demand for Fancy Yet Comfortable Footwear

3.1.3.2. Increase in Social Media Marketing



Chapter 4: Footwear Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Global

4.2. Athletic

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Nonathletic

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Footwear Market, by Material

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Material

5.2. Leather

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Non-Leather

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Footwear Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.2. Men

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Women

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Children

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Footwear Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Specialty Store

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. Brand Outlets

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.5. Online Sales Channel

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Footwear Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Dashboard

9.2. Product Mapping

9.3. Competitive Heatmap

9.4. Top Winning Strategies

9.5. Key Developments

9.5.1. Business Expansion

9.5.2. Product Launch

9.5.3. Acquisition

9.5.4. Partnership



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Adidas AG (Adidas)

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executive

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Operating Business Segments

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. Business Performance

10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.1.8. SWOT Analysis and Strategic Conclusion

10.2. Nike, Inc. (Nike)

10.3. Puma Se (Kering)

10.4. Under Armour, Inc.

10.5. Skechers Usa, Inc.

10.6. Geox S. P. A

10.7. Vf Corporation

10.8. Crocs, Inc.

10.9. Ecco Sko A/S

10.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc.



