Insights on the Frozen Tissues Samples Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Audubon Bioscience, Bay Biosciences and US Biolab Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Tissues Samples Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The frozen tissues samples market is projected to reach US$ 105,045.91 Thousand by 2028 from US$ 44,399.07 Thousand in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2028.



Biopsies are small samples of tissue extracted from a mass or tumor studied under a microscope to determine the cause of the bulge or tumor. Biopsies are generally used to diagnose cancer cells, infections, and other disorders. The frozen section is a type of biopsy treatment that was created to make a quick identification of a mass during surgery.

Cryosection is the technical term for the procedure, and the cryostat is the instrumentation utilized in it. This procedure is mainly performed during oncology-related surgeries. Frozen tissue samples are helpful in the identification of lesions or tumors as they allow a surgeon to see if a sample has malignant or benign components and if the tumor has metastasized. The surgeon can then decide whether there is a compelling reason to continue the surgery.



Furthermore, frozen tissue samples are occasionally used to confirm the presence of a lesion or skip a lesion in surgically suspect tissue areas. Determining the organ of origin using frozen tissue samples is important when dealing with tissues such as parathyroid glands that are too small and difficult to recognize. Moreover, frozen tissue samples are utilized to determine whether the tumor has spread to the lymph nodes and nerves. It is sometimes also used to check for distant organ metastasis. Frozen tissue samples are preferred in analyses such as mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, western blotting for post-translational protein modifications, and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction.

In addition, when the strands are longer than 50 pairs, frozen tissue samples are the gold standard for DNA and RNA sequencing. Frozen tissue samples are also beneficial in immunohistochemistry as the proteins are still in their native state. Furthermore, several research studies are conducted using frozen tissue samples in various therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammation, neurological diseases/central nervous system (CNS), normal tissues, and others.

For instance, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), a chronic autoimmune disorder causing joint inflammation and damage, is one of the most studied indications in recent years. Frozen tissue samples have been used widely in medical research on cancer and other disorders to examine cell morphology, disease state, intra and intercellular communication, and sections of biopsied tissue. As most biological materials are fragile and perishable, special precautions are ensured for frozen tissue samples and preserved. Therefore, the rising application of frozen tissue samples in various research and therapeutic areas is driving the frozen tissues samples market.



Audubon Bioscience Co; REPROCELL Inc.; Bay Biosciences LLC; US Biolab Corporation, Inc; AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.; Geneticist, Inc.; ZenBio, Inc.; OriGene Technologies, Inc.; BioChain Institute Inc.; and ProteoGenex, Inc. are a few leading companies operating in the frozen tissues samples market.



Based on product type, the frozen tissues samples market is segmented into frozen normal tissue samples, frozen tumor tissue samples, and frozen diseased tissue samples. Based on application, the market is segmented into disease diagnosis & treatment, cancer & other diseases research, and morphological analysis. Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

By geography, the frozen tissues samples market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).



