Insights on the Fruit Juice Global Market to 2027 - by Region, Product Type, Flavor and Distribution Channel

The global fruit juice market reached a value of US$ 141 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 182 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.31% during 2022-2027.



Fruit juice refers to a non-fermented beverage which is obtained by mechanically squeezing or macerating fruits. Different types of fruit juice offer varied health benefits, for instance, avocado juice boosts natural energy in the body; watermelon juice keeps the body hydrated and improves metabolism; papaya juice caters to healthy digestion; lemon juice fights viral infections, and pineapple juice reduces cholesterol levels. This, coupled with the refreshing taste and longer shelf-life of fruit juice, makes it one of the most widely consumed beverages across the globe.

The consumption of soft drinks, such as colas and flavored sodas, is reducing globally as they have high sugar content, artificial coloring, phosphoric acid, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine which can cause negative effects on the human body. Owing to this, a large number of consumers are shifting from carbonated drinks towards natural fruit juices.

Changing lifestyles and altering eating patterns of the consumers have resulted in an increased intake of affordable, healthy and quick sources of nutrition like packaged fruit juices, thereby catalyzing the growth of the market.

In order to expand the consumer-base, manufacturers are introducing a wide array of flavors, and producing preservative-free and sugar-free fruit juices. In addition to this, growth in the food and beverage industry is boosting the overall demand for fruit juices worldwide.

Earlier, a number of players were hesitant to sell their products in the emerging countries due to the lack of infrastructure and storage facilities. Nonetheless, with a rise in the number of organized retail outlets, several players are now willing to invest in these markets which is expected to bolster the growth of the fruit juice industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers who are competing against each other in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading key players include:

The Coca-Cola Company

Pepsico, Inc.

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

WILD Flavors, Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a fruit juice manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



