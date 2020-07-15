Insights on the Germicidal Lamp Global Industry to 2025 - Featuring Atlantic Ultraviolet, Heraeus & Calgon Carbon Among Others
Jul 15, 2020, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germicidal Lamp Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The germicidal lamp market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 36% during the period 2019-2025.
The global germicidal lamp market is experiencing a new lease of life after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with demand outpacing supply. The potential addressable market for germicidal lamps is growing as new end-users, which earlier did not utilize UV systems, have started to enquire about the same. With COVID-19 infections reaching over 10 million since the outbreak of the disease in December 2019, the spotlight on UV-C lamps has increased. UV-C based products are being explored as sanitizers. Although the residential sector is witnessing high traction, the lamp equipment utilization in new UV systems is growing.
UV system manufacturers are designing systems, which are more portable than standalone. Hospital, hospitality, and transportation sectors are expected to fuel market growth in the medium term. While a large part of the historical demand was based on the availability of systems, disposable incomes of consumers, and commercial and industrial growth, the outbreak of COVID-19 has prioritized safety in both residential and non-residential sectors.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the growth forecast of the global ultraviolet germicidal lamp market size?
- What are the factors impacting the global germicidal ultraviolet equipment market growth?
- What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their market shares?
- What is the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the UV LED market growth?
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the germicidal lamp market during the forecast period:
- Robotic UV Purification Systems
- Growth from Several End-user Sectors Post Covid-19
- Investments in Water Treatment
- Demand for Germicidal LED Lamp
The study considers the present scenario of the germicidal lamp market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Prominent Vendors
- Atlantic Ultraviolet
- Heraeus
- Calgon Carbon
- Halma
- Philips
- Trojan Technologies
Other Prominent Vendors
- Hydrotech
- Intco Medical
- Honle Group
- Lumalier Corporation
- Aquionics
- American Ultraviolet
- Ushio
- Glasco UV
- Advanced UV
- Hitech Ultraviolet
- Ultraviol
- Light Sources
- Atlantium Technologies
- Steril-Aire
- Ultraaqua
- Crystal IS
- UVO3
- Lit
- Tepro
- Bolb
- Watersprint
- Acuva
- Klaran
- Lyl UV Light
- Germitec
- UV - Technik
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Demand & Application
7.3 Post Covid-19 Demand Snapshot
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Robotic UV Purification Systems
8.2 Growth in End-User Sectors Post Covid-19
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Investments in Water Treatment
9.2 Demand for Germicidal Led Lamps
9.3 Demand from Hospitals & Medical Centers
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Health Hazards Due to UVC Exposure
10.2 Capital Costs
10.3 Low Customer Base
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Lamp Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Germicidal Mercury Lamp
12.4 Amalgam Lamp (Low Pressure)
12.5 Medium Pressure Lamp
12.6 High Output Lamp (Low Pressure)
12.7 Standard Lamp (Low Pressure)
12.8 Germicidal Led Lamp
13 Low-Pressure Lamp Start Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Preheat
13.4 Instant Start/Slimline
13.5 Programmed Start
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Water Purification
14.4 Industrial
14.5 Commercial
14.6 Residential
14.7 Air Purification
14.8 Commercial
14.9 Industrial
14.10 Residential
14.11 Surface Disinfection
14.12 Industrial
14.13 Commercial
14.14 Residential
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Application
16.4 Lamp Type
16.5 Key Countries
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Application
17.4 Lamp Type
17.5 Key Countries
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Application
18.4 Lamp Type
18.5 Key Countries
19 Middle East & Africa
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Application
19.4 Lamp Type
19.5 Key Countries
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Application
20.4 Lamp Type
20.5 Key Countries
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet
22.2 Heraeus
22.3 Calgon Carbon
22.4 Halma
22.5 Philips
22.6 Trojan Technologies
22.7 Hydrotech
22.8 Honle Group
22.9 Lumalier Corporation
22.10 Aquionics
22.11 American Ultraviolet
22.12 Ushio
22.13 Glasco UV
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Advanced UV
23.2 Hitech Ultraviolet
23.3 Ultraviol
23.4 Light Sources
23.5 Atlantium
23.6 Steril-Aire
23.7 Ultraaqua
23.8 Crystal IS
23.9 UVO3
23.1 LIT
23.11 Tepro
23.12 Bolb
23.13 Watersprint
23.14 Acuva
23.15 Klaran
23.16 LYL UV Light
23.17 Germitec
23.18 UV-Technik
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Lamp Type
25.2 Germicidal Mercury Lamp
25.3 Low-Pressure Lamp Start Type
25.4 Application
25.5 Geography
25.6 North America
25.7 Europe
25.8 APAC
25.9 Middle-East & Africa
25.1 Latin America
26 Appendix
26.1 Abbreviations
