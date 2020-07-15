Insights on the Germicidal Lamp Global Industry to 2025 - Featuring Atlantic Ultraviolet, Heraeus & Calgon Carbon Among Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germicidal Lamp Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The germicidal lamp market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 36% during the period 2019-2025.



The global germicidal lamp market is experiencing a new lease of life after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with demand outpacing supply. The potential addressable market for germicidal lamps is growing as new end-users, which earlier did not utilize UV systems, have started to enquire about the same. With COVID-19 infections reaching over 10 million since the outbreak of the disease in December 2019, the spotlight on UV-C lamps has increased. UV-C based products are being explored as sanitizers. Although the residential sector is witnessing high traction, the lamp equipment utilization in new UV systems is growing.



UV system manufacturers are designing systems, which are more portable than standalone. Hospital, hospitality, and transportation sectors are expected to fuel market growth in the medium term. While a large part of the historical demand was based on the availability of systems, disposable incomes of consumers, and commercial and industrial growth, the outbreak of COVID-19 has prioritized safety in both residential and non-residential sectors.



Key Questions Answered



What is the growth forecast of the global ultraviolet germicidal lamp market size? What are the factors impacting the global germicidal ultraviolet equipment market growth? What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market? Who are the key players, and what are their market shares? What is the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the UV LED market growth?

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the germicidal lamp market during the forecast period:

Robotic UV Purification Systems

Growth from Several End-user Sectors Post Covid-19

Investments in Water Treatment

Demand for Germicidal LED Lamp

The study considers the present scenario of the germicidal lamp market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Prominent Vendors

Atlantic Ultraviolet

Heraeus

Calgon Carbon

Halma

Philips

Trojan Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

Hydrotech

Intco Medical

Honle Group

Lumalier Corporation

Aquionics

American Ultraviolet

Ushio

Glasco UV

Advanced UV

Hitech Ultraviolet

Ultraviol

Light Sources

Atlantium Technologies

Steril-Aire

Ultraaqua

Crystal IS

UVO3

Lit

Tepro

Bolb

Watersprint

Acuva

Klaran

Lyl UV Light

Germitec

UV - Technik

