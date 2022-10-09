Insights on the Global Computer Market to grow by USD 209.41 Bn, Increasing use of laptops in educational institutions to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 09, 2022, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer market size is expected to grow by USD 209.41 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period. The increasing use of laptops in educational institutions, technological advances and virtual learning, and rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.
However, factors such as inadequate cybersecurity measures, the tendency to buy devices with low configuration, and diminishing demand for standalone devices may impede the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Laptops are becoming more common in classrooms in educational institutions like schools and universities due to advantages like affordability, wireless connection, and ease. Laptops assist students with note-taking, group collaboration, writing and editing options, assignment and assessment organization, and interactive learning. The market is being driven by an increase in the demand for laptops as a result of all these causes.
Laptop adoption is widespread in educational institutions around the world as a way to boost student learning and teacher productivity. Therefore, the projection period will see an increase in laptop sales due to the growing use of computers in educational institutions. Buy Sample Report.
Cybersecurity is one of the main issues limiting the expansion of the global computer market. Threats to information security, unauthorized access, and student data privacy have grown as education has become more digitalized. The availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized framework for data storage, and the unrestricted usage of personal digital devices are the main factors making the educational sector vulnerable to cyberattacks.
As a result, it is anticipated that the inadequate cybersecurity measures used by educational institutions and individual students would restrain the expansion of the computer market over the projection period.
APAC will account for 38% of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the three largest computer markets. Compared to MEA, North America, and South America, this region's market will increase more quickly.
Over the course of the forecast period, the expansion of the computer market in APAC will be aided by the rising demand for computers across a range of industries, including healthcare, education, entertainment, and other sectors.
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Micro Star International Co. Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in computer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the computer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the computer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the computer market, vendors
Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Enterprise AI Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Computer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$209.41 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.90
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Laptop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Micro Star International Co. Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article