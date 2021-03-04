Insights on the Global Drilling Rig Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drilling rig market is expected to grow by 18.35 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The growth in oil and gas demand is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in global crude oil prices will hamper the market growth.

Drilling Rig Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/drilling-rig-market-industry-analysis

Drilling Rig Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the onshore segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Drilling Rig Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for drilling rigs in the region. The growing demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs will significantly influence drilling rig market growth in this region.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Energy Include:

High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market by Vessel Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The high-pressure oil and gas separator market size has the potential to grow by USD 134.54 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get a FREE sample report in minutes



- The high-pressure oil and gas separator market size has the potential to grow by during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Bunker Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The bunker oil market size has the potential to grow by 104.44 million MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get a FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

Archer Ltd.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Noble Corp. Plc

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Transocean Ltd.

and Valaris Plc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Ltd.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Noble Corp. Plc

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Transocean Ltd.

Valaris Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/





SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

