Insights on the Global Drilling Rig Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
Mar 04, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drilling rig market is expected to grow by 18.35 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The growth in oil and gas demand is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in global crude oil prices will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/drilling-rig-market-industry-analysis
Drilling Rig Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the onshore segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Drilling Rig Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for drilling rigs in the region. The growing demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs will significantly influence drilling rig market growth in this region.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Energy Include:
- High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market by Vessel Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The high-pressure oil and gas separator market size has the potential to grow by USD 134.54 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get a FREE sample report in minutes
- Bunker Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The bunker oil market size has the potential to grow by 104.44 million MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get a FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- Archer Ltd.
- China Oilfield Services Ltd.
- Helmerich & Payne Inc.
- KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
- Nabors Industries Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Noble Corp. Plc
- Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
- Transocean Ltd.
- and Valaris Plc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Ltd.
- China Oilfield Services Ltd.
- Helmerich & Payne Inc.
- KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
- Nabors Industries Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Noble Corp. Plc
- Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
- Transocean Ltd.
- Valaris Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article