Insights on the Global Energy Drinks Market In Latin America 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The strengthening distribution network and collaborations, improving disposable income and consumer expenditure due to rising urbanization, and the emergence of low- and medium-priced energy drinks in Latin America are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as negative health effects associated with consumption of energy drinks, increasing demand for substitute products, and stringent regulations and government interventions will hamper the market growth.

Energy Drinks Market In Latin America: Product Landscape

Sparkling energy drinks constituted the larger segment in 2020. The high popularity of energy drinks among young consumers, athletes, and sportspersons has catapulted the sales momentum in the market.

Energy Drinks Market In Latin America: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Brazil is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Brazil. The rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks will significantly influence energy drinks market growth in Latin America.

Companies Covered:

AJE

Ambev SA

Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA

Grupo Petropolis

Monster Energy Co.

PepsiCo Inc.

Quala SA

Red Bull GmbH

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

