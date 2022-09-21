Insights on the Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat-not-burn tobacco products market is expected to grow by USD 22.22 billion, at a CAGR of 26.21% during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products, heat-not-burn tobacco products are relatively safer than conventional cigarettes, and a growing number of organized retailing outlets is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2021-2025

However, factors such as the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products, distribution challenges, and increasing promotional activities by vendors will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Geography Landscape

APAC will account for 41% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for heat-not-burn tobacco products are Japan and China. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projection period, cost-effectiveness will assist market expansion in APAC. The report extensively covers heat-not-burn tobacco products market segmentation by product (devices, capsules, and vaporizers) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Segmentation

The capsules sector will significantly increase its market share of heat-not-burn tobacco products. The second-largest product category on the global market is heat-not-burn tobacco capsules. The market for heat-not-burn tobacco capsules is highly consolidated, with only a few local and international suppliers.

The global market for heat-not-burn tobacco capsules will expand during the projected period as a result of rising organized retailing outlets around the world and increased consumer awareness of the benefits of utilizing heat-not-burn tobacco products. Buy Sample Report.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Covered:

Altria Group Inc.

Ballantyne Brands LLC

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp.

PAX Labs Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.

Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Medical Marijuana Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical marijuana market share is expected to increase by USD 14.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.91%.

E-cigarette Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-cigarette market share is expected to increase to USD 15.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 11.2%.

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 22.22 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., PAX Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Tobacco market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Capsules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Capsules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Capsules - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Stringent regulations on heat-not-burn tobacco products worldwide

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altria Group Inc.

Exhibit 45: Altria Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Altria Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Altria Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Altria Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 British American Tobacco Plc

Exhibit 49: British American Tobacco Plc - Overview



Exhibit 50: British American Tobacco Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 51: British American Tobacco plc - Key news



Exhibit 52: British American Tobacco Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: British American Tobacco Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Fog and Frog Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 54: Fog and Frog Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Fog and Frog Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd. - Product and service

) Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Fog and Frog Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Imperial Brands Plc

Exhibit 57: Imperial Brands Plc - Overview



Exhibit 58: Imperial Brands Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Imperial Brands Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Imperial Brands Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Japan Tobacco Inc.

Exhibit 61: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: ?Japan Tobacco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Japan Tobacco Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 KT and G Corp.

Exhibit 66: KT and G Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: KT and G Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: KT and G Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: KT and G Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Pax Labs Inc.

Exhibit 73: Pax Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Pax Labs Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Pax Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Philip Morris International Inc.

Exhibit 76: Philip Morris International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Philip Morris International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Philip Morris International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Philip Morris International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Philip Morris International Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio