Insights on the Global Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The home textile retail market is expected to grow by USD 44.07 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as rise in demand for floor coverings and other home furnishing products will hamper the market growth.

Home Textile Retail Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/home-textile-retail-market-industry-analysis

Home Textile Retail Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Home Textile Retail Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the offline distribution channel segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Home Textile Retail Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for home textile retail in the region.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Cloud Kitchen Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The cloud kitchen market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes

- The cloud kitchen market size has the potential to grow by during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The dry-cleaning and laundry services market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

Amazon.com Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Tesco Plc

Wayfair Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/home-textile-retail-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio