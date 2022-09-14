Insights on the Global Laboratory Informatics Market 2021-2026, Increasing number of swimming pools to boost market growth - Technavio

Sep 14, 2022, 15:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laboratory Informatics Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.02 billion at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period. The efficiency provided by laboratory automation, technological advances, and increasing demand for reformed and processed data are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.
However, factors such as high maintenance and service costs, lack of stringent regulations and standards, and interfacing with diverse laboratory instruments will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Laboratory Informatics Market Geography Landscape
North America will account for 32% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The two biggest markets in North America for laboratory informatics are the US and Canada.
The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, technological advancements will support the growth of the North American laboratory informatics market. Buy Sample Report.
Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation
- Component
- Software
- Service
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The efficiency provided by laboratory automation, technological advances, and increasing demand for reformed and processed data will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high maintenance and service costs, lack of stringent regulations and standards, and interfacing with diverse laboratory instruments will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.
Companies Covered:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- LabLynx Inc.
- LabWare Inc.
- McKesson Corp.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
Global Laboratory Informatics Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Laboratory Informatics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 3.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.80
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cerner Corp., LabLynx Inc., LabWare Inc., McKesson Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- LabLynx Inc.
- LabWare Inc.
- McKesson Corp.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
