Insights on the Global Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The mobile apps market is expected to grow by $ 653.91 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.
The growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and growing m-commerce industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as costs associated with mobile app development and operations, the threat of cyber attacks, and the need to comply with regulations will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/mobile-apps-market-industry-analysis
Mobile Apps Market: Platform Landscape
iOS accounts for the largest mobile apps market share in the platform segment. Apple iOS is becoming a preferred platform for mobile app developers due to the higher monetization rate of iOS apps. Furthermore, with the launch of new devices, software, and functionalities, the demand for mobile apps on the iOS platform is expected to increase over the years.
Mobile Apps Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for mobile apps in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- Spotify Technology SA
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Xiaomi Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Market Segmentation by Revenue Model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Revenue Model
- Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by revenue model
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
