Insights on the Global Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and growing m-commerce industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as costs associated with mobile app development and operations, the threat of cyber attacks, and the need to comply with regulations will hamper the market growth.

Mobile Apps Market: Platform Landscape

iOS accounts for the largest mobile apps market share in the platform segment. Apple iOS is becoming a preferred platform for mobile app developers due to the higher monetization rate of iOS apps. Furthermore, with the launch of new devices, software, and functionalities, the demand for mobile apps on the iOS platform is expected to increase over the years.

Mobile Apps Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for mobile apps in APAC.

