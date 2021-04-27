Insights on the Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Download FREE sample Report

The growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as presence of stringent user data protection regulations will hamper the market growth.

Marketing emails are becoming primary communication channels and offer an efficient advertising platform for business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) marketers for expanding the reach of their products and services. The growing focus of SMEs and large enterprises on implementing advanced marketing strategies through the optimum utilization of digital technologies is accelerating the use of marketing email platforms. Marketing emails allow companies to engage directly with the audience with just one click and aid in establishing one-to-one communication to provide an engaging experience. An increasing number of organizations are using marketing emails for the promotion of new product and service launches, offering discounts or special offers, or to the sales for products abandoned in the cart on online stores.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/transactional-and-marketing-emails-market-industry-analysis

Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market: Application Segment

Transactional emails are emails that are sent by business organizations (sender) to facilitate an agreed-upon transaction with the customer (the recipient). The increasing adoption of online purchases and payment gateways and digitization in the banking and financial sector have triggered significant growth in the demand for transactional email services. However, the transactional and marketing emails market share growth by the transactions segment will be slower than the marketing segment.

Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market: Geographic Landscape

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for transactional and marketing emails in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid growth in the number of email users and the rising Internet penetration will facilitate the transactional and marketing emails market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The content marketing market size will grow by USD 269.24 billion during 2020-2024. The market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Amazon.com Inc.

Constant Contact Inc.

Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG

Mailchimp

Mailgun Technologies Inc.

Message Systems Inc.

Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SendGrid

Sendinblue SAS

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the transactional and marketing emails market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the transactional and marketing emails market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transactional and marketing emails market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transactions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Marketing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Segmentation by End-user

Large enterprises

SMEs

Government

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Constant Contact Inc.

Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG

Mailchimp

Mailgun Technologies Inc.

Message Systems Inc.

Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SendGrid

Sendinblue SAS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/transactional-and-marketing-emails-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

