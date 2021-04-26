Insights on the Global Watch Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 - Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The growing number of fashion-conscious consumers, rising demand for premium watches and celebrity endorsements are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as presence of counterfeit products, long product life cycle, limited product awareness in developing regions will hamper the market growth.

More details: Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

Watch Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the quartz segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Watch Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Watch Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 58% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Hong Kong, and Japan are the key markets for watches in APAC. The increased introduction of global brands and products and the rising adoption of premium watches will facilitate the watch market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Automotive Digital Key Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The automotive digital key market has the potential to grow by 1034.84 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66%. Get FREE sample report in minutes



The automotive digital key market has the potential to grow by 1034.84 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66%. Mobility-as-a-Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The mobility-as-a-service market size is expected to grow by USD 235 billion and record a CAGR of 33.92% during 2021-2025. Get FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Link: Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

SOURCE Technavio